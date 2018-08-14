Muscle Beach Doubles Down

Derek Arrieta: “In Vegas, we played some shitty bar with pissy employees called the Double Down Saloon. The bartenders and door guys hated us, but the show was great. We spent the next day at the hotel pool, where I thought it’d be fun to try to convince people I was some sort of a burgeoning adult-film star. Some older ladies asked me, ‘Wow, weren’t you nervous?’ I replied, ‘Yeah, at first, but everyone’s so nice. And the craft services tables were great!’

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“At the end of the night, we thought it’d be a good idea to chance some of the band’s cash at the tables to make some extra gas money, but we ended up just spending that money on way too much Popeyes chicken. The next morning was hell.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Muscle Beach will play the hi-dive on Friday, August 17; the Streets of London on Friday, August 24; and the Marquis Theater on Saturday, September 1.