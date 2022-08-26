My Morning Jacket, Kid Cudi and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

My Morning Jacket starts a two-night run at Red Rocks on Friday, making four Colorado shows in less than a week. French cover band Nouvelle Vague plays the Marquis.
On Saturday, 107.9 KBPI presents its Sayonara Summer event with Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush at Fiddler's Green, and Kid Cudi brings his nostalgic rap to Ball Arena.
Your ex-girlfriend's favorite rap duo, Atmosphere, comes to Red Rocks on Sunday. At Levitt Pavilion, Colorado Is for Lovers delivers a big lineup of emo, post-hardcore and pop-punk bands.
My Morning Jacket
Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$85
If you missed the popular psychedelic/experimental rock band's two nights in Dillon, despair not: MMJ is playing two nights at Red Rocks. Once again, singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun opens both nights.
Nouvelle Vague
Friday, August 26, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$30
Nouvelle Vague plays Bossa Nova, new wave and lounge-inspired covers of songs by bands such as Dead Kennedys, Joy Division and the Clash. It's very relaxing music. Break out your best powder-blue lounge suit and ask for your martini extra dirty.
107.9 KBPI Presents: Sayonara Summer
Saturday, August 27, 5:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard., Englewood
$30
Alice In Chains was one of the big four grunge bands in the ’90s and has continued to write and record following the death of lead singer Layne Staley. Breaking Benjamin and Bush got tagged with the pejorative "post grunge" for breaking out later. Bush, in particular, was the focus of a lot of ire, but it undoubtedly has some solid songs that aged well.
Kid Cudi
Saturday, August 27, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$169.50
Rapper Kid Cudi is expected to release his sixth studio album, Entergalactic, in late September. The record is the musical accompaniment to an animated special of the same name. Don Toliver, 070 Shake and Strick open the show.
Atmosphere
Sunday, August 28, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$75
Slug, the rapper in Atmosphere, dropped one of the greatest lines in hip-hop history with this jewel: "Yeah, I got some last words, fuck all of ya'll / Stop writing raps and go play volleyball." This show has a deep lineup, with Lupe Fiasco, Far Side (made up of Pharcyde members), DJ Abilities, SA-ROC and Sol Messiah.
Colorado Is for Lovers
Sunday, August 28, 12 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$49.50-$70
Levitt Pavilion has a big ol' lineup of post-hardcore, screamo, emo and pop-punk bands for your listening pleasure. The roster includes The Wonder Years, Thursday, Hot Mulligan, Story of the Year, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The OBGMs, THICK and My Body Sings Electric.
Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.