Natalia LaFourcade Headlines Crush Walls Concert

Crush Walls 2019 will take over the RiNo Art District from September 2 to 8. To celebrate the annual graffiti and street art festival founded by Robin Munro in 2010, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains has just announced a new series called Crush Concerts, a partnership with the RiNo Art District and North Wynkoop.

The Grammy-winning Mexican rock star Natalia LaFourcade — who mixes rock, jazz, pop, bossa nova and folk — will headline this year's main event at 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8.

The concert will be at the Mission Ballroom, at 4242 Wynkoop Street, AEG's venue in North Wynkoop that will have opened a month earlier at the edge of RiNo. Tickets, $39 to $79, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at AXS.

You'll have to wait for other Crush Walls announcements, though. While the roster of artists who will be painting murals across RiNo was initially going to be announced on June 11, that's been pushed back to July 9, according to Tracy Weil, president and co-founder of the RiNo Art District, which brought Munro on board in 2016 to produce the arts extravaganza.

Watch for more information on crushwalls.org.