 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Crush Walls is back.EXPAND
Crush Walls is back.
Kenzie Bruce

Natalia LaFourcade Headlines Crush Walls Concert

Kyle Harris | June 17, 2019 | 1:03pm
AA

Crush Walls 2019 will take over the RiNo Art District from September 2 to 8. To celebrate the annual graffiti and street art festival founded by Robin Munro in 2010, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains has just announced a new series called Crush Concerts, a partnership with the RiNo Art District and North Wynkoop.

The Grammy-winning Mexican rock star Natalia LaFourcade — who mixes rock, jazz, pop, bossa nova and folk — will headline this year's main event at 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8.

The concert will be at the Mission Ballroom, at 4242 Wynkoop Street, AEG's venue in North Wynkoop that will have opened a month earlier at the edge of RiNo. Tickets, $39 to $79, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at AXS.

You'll have to wait for other Crush Walls announcements, though. While the roster of artists who will be painting murals across RiNo was initially going to be announced on June 11, that's been pushed back to July 9, according to Tracy Weil, president and co-founder of the RiNo Art District, which brought Munro on board in 2016 to produce the arts extravaganza.

Watch for more information on crushwalls.org.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >