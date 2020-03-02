Nathaniel Rateliff Sells Out Red Rocks, Adds Second Concert

For most Denver musicians, playing a night at Red Rocks is an item to check off a bucket list. But Denver crooner Nathaniel Rateliff has made a habit of it. And one night isn't enough.

After releasing And It's Still Alright, his first solo project in nearly seven years, in February, Rateliff sold out the show he had booked on Wednesday, August 26, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with Kevin Morby and Damien Jurado.

Now he's added a second night, with the same performers. That newly announced show will be Tuesday, August 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6. They're $45 to $89.50 and available at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.