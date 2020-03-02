 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Nathaniel Rateliff just added a second Red Rocks concert.
Nathaniel Rateliff just added a second Red Rocks concert.
Rhett Rogers

Nathaniel Rateliff Sells Out Red Rocks, Adds Second Concert

Westword Staff | March 2, 2020 | 9:10am
AA

For most Denver musicians, playing a night at Red Rocks is an item to check off a bucket list. But Denver crooner Nathaniel Rateliff has made a habit of it. And one night isn't enough.

After releasing And It's Still Alright, his first solo project in nearly seven years, in February, Rateliff sold out the show he had booked on Wednesday, August 26, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with Kevin Morby and Damien Jurado.

Now he's added a second night, with the same performers. That newly announced show will be Tuesday, August 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6. They're $45 to $89.50 and available at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Listen to Nathaniel Rateliff and more favorites from Westword writers on our Westword Staff Picks playlist.

