Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Hold Gun Control Rally, Concert

Fresh off of a two-night Red Rocks stand and ahead of their holiday shows, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are taking a stand against gun violence: Rateliff's foundation, The Marigold Project, is hosting Not One More, a two-day event next week advocating for gun control.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, Not One More will host workshops, panels and training sessions at Industry, the creative workspace in RiNo. On Sunday, October 14, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will headline a 1 p.m. rally and concert, for a mere $20 ticket, at Levitt Pavilion, Denver's nonprofit outdoor stage that offers more than fifty free concerts each year, along with a handful of ticketed shows.

Rateliff's goal with the concert is to support the youth movement that has rallied in the wake of several school shootings to advocate for gun control.