 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have organized a concert and rally for gun control.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have organized a concert and rally for gun control.
Miles Chrisinger

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Hold Gun Control Rally, Concert

Kyle Harris | October 3, 2018 | 11:55am
AA

Fresh off of a two-night Red Rocks stand and ahead of their holiday shows, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are taking a stand against gun violence: Rateliff's foundation, The Marigold Project, is hosting Not One More, a two-day event next week advocating for gun control.

Related Stories

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, Not One More will host workshops, panels and training sessions at Industry, the creative workspace in RiNo. On Sunday, October 14, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will headline a 1 p.m. rally and concert, for a mere $20 ticket, at Levitt Pavilion, Denver's nonprofit outdoor stage that offers more than fifty free concerts each year, along with a handful of ticketed shows.

Rateliff's goal with the concert is to support the youth movement that has rallied in the wake of several school shootings to advocate for gun control.

“These students are what courage looks like,” says Rateliff in a statement. “We are proud to support them in their efforts to ensure that our schools and neighborhoods are free from gun violence. We are partnering with incredible local and national nonprofit partners who have dedicated their lives to eradicating gun violence through civic engagement. We believe that we can find common ground on this issue and keep our children safe. When we see the youth of the world wanting to make change happen, we as their elders need to respond in the correct way and listen. So it is our responsibly to try to learn and to try to create community amongst each other. We need to understand each other better as individuals and as people and other cultures, and continue to make a global community that we can build upon and to continue to have something for our children and our children’s children.”

Also on the lineup for the Levitt show is the Oakland-based roots act Fantastic Negrito; Chicano funk band Los Mocochetes, one of the city's best up-and-coming acts; and the Denver Children’s Choir.

For more information about the activist workshops and the concert, go to the Marigold Project's website. Request $20 concert tickets today, October 3, at Seated.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >