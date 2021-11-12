Finding Rhythm: Neighborhood Music Saw Unprecedented Growth in 2020

Maa's background is varied. She moved to Colorado just under thirty years ago, when she was nineteen. She spent much of her time climbing the corporate ladder, but after giving birth in 2008, she became a stay-at-home mother.
"I fell in love with parenthood, which was unexpected," Maa reveals. "I thought I was a corporate go-getter, but that was sort of all over when I met my son. Within six months of resigning and saying, 'I'm going to be a stay-at-home mom,' I had started this business, and I was still in the middle of my MBA, and I started and ended that program three months pregnant."
Virtually the only qualification Maa was missing to start a music school was music experience itself. She has never played an instrument and doesn't have any plans to — though if forced, she would choose piano.
In 2012, using her business mindset and creating connections with the University of Denver's Lamont School of Music, Maa turned her basement into three small studios and brought in three tutors. It was open two days a week, but within a month, that more than doubled. There were suddenly 55 students taking lessons four days a week from seven teachers in her basement.
Within three short years, Maa found she could no longer run the venture from her home. Neighborhood Music moved into its first commercial space in 2015 with a roster of over 200 students. Now the school is settled in Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. The floor of the hallway in that section of the Stanley is covered in a piano-key mural by local artists Jerry and Jay Michael Jaramillo. Accommodations include twenty studio rooms; the space for rock-band practice is the only offering that hasn't returned since a rolling reopen in July 2020 because of pandemic restrictions.
"We have some teachers who happen to be really good at teaching Coldplay to nine-year-old boys," Maa says. "So we know if you're a nine-year-old boy who wants to play contemporary rock...then you're going to go to this teacher. I want [the school] to be a moulin rouge of teachers. What we're always looking for is what's your different personality and skillset that appeals to that different personality and skillset of that student."
Alec Wenzel, a guitar tutor, strives to meet those varied needs. He's been with Neighborhood Music since August 2015 after graduating from the University of Denver with a degree in Jazz Studies, specializing in guitar.
He considers himself a "general" guitar teacher, since all guitar styles share the same base. He approaches each lesson with a music theory tint to help his budding musicians understand the mechanics behind the riffs of contemporary rock or the smooth improvisations of jazz. The lessons differ from pupil to pupil; sometimes curriculum is based on a song the student wants to learn, while other times technique is the goal. Either way, scales are mandatory practice in his classroom.
"My ultimate goal is that you're not dependent on me to teach you the riff," says Wenzel. "You should have the tools to learn how it works and why. So we're looking at this [piece of music] as a template to apply in other formats."
Wenzel was not a tutor when Neighborhood Music was based in Maa's basement, but he's taught in both its subsequent spaces. He agrees with Maa: The Stanley Marketplace location suits the school better.
"[We got to] purpose a space that was sort of a blank canvas, as opposed to try and build something out of what already existed," Wenzel explains. The space includes soundproofing in all studios, alongside COVID precautionary equipment likes ultraviolet lights, plexiglass barriers and a plethora of cleaning supplies.
Looking back, Maa understands why that occurred: "We were the only thing still happening," she says. "These kids were in theater, soccer, chess club — and all of a sudden their life was gone, but their music teachers were still here. That one-on-one private-lesson environment is really therapeutic. A lot [of students] increased lessons because they still needed the outlet. They also weren't distracted in the way they normally are. ... Suddenly they were coming to the table after school completely engaged. Then we had this entire new universe to work with them in."
Even Neighborhood Music's front-of-house employment saw growth over the last year and a half. What was once a three-person, part-time team has morphed into a seven-person, full-time staff.
More tutors were also needed to meet the demand, and Maa sticks to hiring referrals to keep a friendly environment among her staff.
Voice proves to be one of the most difficult instruments to teach, especially while navigating an airborne virus pandemic, as projecting one's voice heightens the chance of germicidal spread. Masks are required inside the Neighborhood Music space, so Kotcherguina still utilizes Zoom at times to keep everyone safe.
Despite any difficulties surrounding the way she has to instruct for the moment, Kotcherguina is grateful to have found Neighborhood Music when she did.
"My day job when COVID hit was not music-related," she says, "so to come here in the middle of a pandemic where my peers and I are so burnt out in the performance industry, and to walk into an environment with so many kids who are so excited about music and they genuinely love it...that's the really inspiring thing. It’s really amazing to see them perform and see them grow and do master classes. I'm very proud of them and the work we do for them."
"For the first time since 2012, we had churn," Maa says. "I took all these teachers after college, and most of them I had for eight to ten years. ... The generation of teachers that ate Brussels sprouts in my house, there's only two of them left."
This year has focused on handling the growing pains brought on by the pandemic. "Twenty twenty-one is a different business to manage," Maa explains. "When you grow, there's always going to be a painful period...where you have to adjust to the growth and then sustain the growth. People survived 2020, then in 2021 they just don't know who they are or what they're doing anymore. I see that across the industry, not just where we are."
Next year will mark Neighborhood Music's ten-year anniversary in a (hopefully) post-pandemic world. Maa thinks about what lies ahead constantly now. In-person recitals are returning this winter on December 9 and 16, and Maa finds herself "getting itchy-scratchy about the next innovation." There are no plans for a Neighborhood Music birthday party just yet, but that isn't off the table.
Stagnation doesn't sit well with Maa, and Neighborhood Music is evidence of that. A new location for Neighborhood Music's theater program opened in April. Maa has also been expanding to include film and fashion programs — which also have roots at the Stanley — for the same demographic.
"I ended 2020 with Neighborhood Music, and I started 2021 with seven businesses," she recounts. Now she's even a co-owner of newly opened Sky Bar within Stanley Marketplace. Neither she nor her team show any signs of stopping any time soon.
As for her son, who's thirteen now, he's played piano all around the world in places like Austria and Italy. Those accomplishments make the best memories for Maa.
"We're pretty firm believers in what we do, and we're very passionate, but it is a job, and it gets on you like everything else. But when you're at a recital and you watch a kid be like, 'Oh, my God, I just did that,' that's a pretty important moment," she says. "Watching them pop up and be like, 'I just did something really amazing, and I'm gonna bow' — that is always special."
Neighborhood Music is open Sunday through Friday at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, #130. Learn more at the Neighborhood Music website.