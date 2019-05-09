 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
The entry into RiNo's Yeah Baby dance club.EXPAND
The entry into RiNo's Yeah Baby dance club.
Yeah Baby

This Pop-Up is Ready to Boogie Down, Reviving Denver's Disco Dance Scene

Lauren Antonoff | May 9, 2019 | 8:55am
AA

Denver's downtown is about to father a Neon Baby.

Younger sister to the popular Yeah Baby nightclub in the RiNo Arts District, Neon Baby is popping up in the heart of LoDo. This disco club will serve up specialty cocktails and a late night dance party, as it aims to fill the void that Yeah Baby is leaving while its closed for renovations.

Though originally slated to be a six-month pop-up, Yeah Baby will become a permanent installation. Visionary owner Josh Sampson attributes this decision to the outstanding community response to the project.

Related Stories

Sampson says that his idea for a disco club was born from his days working in the Brooklyn music scene. While cities like Los Angeles and New York have every kind of nightlife imaginable, Denver lacks a '70s-themed discotheque.

Once he realized this, Sampson knew he was on to something. "We’re looking forward to reimagining nightlife expectations with weekly dance parties that celebrate the possibility of transformation,” he says.

This Pop-Up is Ready to Boogie Down, Reviving Denver's Disco Dance SceneEXPAND
Yeah Baby

The pop-up will be opening in the infamous Mattie Silks House of Mirrors, at 1946 Market Street. Erected in 1889, this historic Denver building housed a high-end bordello from 1889 to around 1915. Forced to close by federal law, the House of Mirrors was abandoned.

In 1920, the building took a turn and became the home of a Buddhist temple. From 1920 until 1998, the former brothel served as a temple and warehouse. Lodo's Bar and Grill absorbed the space four years later to use the House of Mirrors for special events.

The space "never gained traction as more than that," says Matt Runyon, a partner in LoDo's. So this is the first time in decades that the space will be, "really, fully utilized." And what better way to use it than by taking a brothel-turned-temple and making it a temple-turned-disco?

This Pop-Up is Ready to Boogie Down, Reviving Denver's Disco Dance SceneEXPAND
Yeah Baby

But it's not just the House of Mirrors that needs this Neon Baby. Lodo's, which has a tired reputation, needs it, too, Runyon admits. Neon Baby will "bring new life to a very historic centerpiece within our community, building on our mission to make Lodo’s relevant again.

"It's difficult to start fresh, you know," he adds. "There's pre-conceived notions about Lodo's, and we're really excited about taking the next step to changing those. To take the next steps as a business, and bringing Lodo's back to life, we need to invite new communities of people to find Lodo's, perhaps for the very first time."

Neon Baby will be open Thursday through Sunday, hosting weekly events, pouring "magic cocktails," and steeping partiers in a disco experience. Though an end date is not confirmed, owners plan for the club to operate for around four months, as they work on Yeah Baby's renovations.

Neon Baby will open for business at 9 p.m.Thursday, May 9, in the Mattie Silks Building within Lodo’s Bar and Grill at 1946 Market Street.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >