This Pop-Up is Ready to Boogie Down, Reviving Denver's Disco Dance Scene

Denver's downtown is about to father a Neon Baby.

Younger sister to the popular Yeah Baby nightclub in the RiNo Arts District, Neon Baby is popping up in the heart of LoDo. This disco club will serve up specialty cocktails and a late night dance party, as it aims to fill the void that Yeah Baby is leaving while its closed for renovations.

Though originally slated to be a six-month pop-up, Yeah Baby will become a permanent installation. Visionary owner Josh Sampson attributes this decision to the outstanding community response to the project.

Sampson says that his idea for a disco club was born from his days working in the Brooklyn music scene. While cities like Los Angeles and New York have every kind of nightlife imaginable, Denver lacks a '70s-themed discotheque.

Once he realized this, Sampson knew he was on to something. "We’re looking forward to reimagining nightlife expectations with weekly dance parties that celebrate the possibility of transformation,” he says.

EXPAND Yeah Baby

The pop-up will be opening in the infamous Mattie Silks House of Mirrors, at 1946 Market Street. Erected in 1889, this historic Denver building housed a high-end bordello from 1889 to around 1915. Forced to close by federal law, the House of Mirrors was abandoned.

In 1920, the building took a turn and became the home of a Buddhist temple. From 1920 until 1998, the former brothel served as a temple and warehouse. Lodo's Bar and Grill absorbed the space four years later to use the House of Mirrors for special events.

The space "never gained traction as more than that," says Matt Runyon, a partner in LoDo's. So this is the first time in decades that the space will be, "really, fully utilized." And what better way to use it than by taking a brothel-turned-temple and making it a temple-turned-disco?

EXPAND Yeah Baby

But it's not just the House of Mirrors that needs this Neon Baby. Lodo's, which has a tired reputation, needs it, too, Runyon admits. Neon Baby will "bring new life to a very historic centerpiece within our community, building on our mission to make Lodo’s relevant again.

"It's difficult to start fresh, you know," he adds. "There's pre-conceived notions about Lodo's, and we're really excited about taking the next step to changing those. To take the next steps as a business, and bringing Lodo's back to life, we need to invite new communities of people to find Lodo's, perhaps for the very first time."

Neon Baby will be open Thursday through Sunday, hosting weekly events, pouring "magic cocktails," and steeping partiers in a disco experience. Though an end date is not confirmed, owners plan for the club to operate for around four months, as they work on Yeah Baby's renovations.

Neon Baby will open for business at 9 p.m.Thursday, May 9, in the Mattie Silks Building within Lodo’s Bar and Grill at 1946 Market Street.