Even With an Aid-in-Dying Law on the Books, Death Is No Certainty in Colorado

On the last Sunday in April, Diana Lee hosted about thirty people at her hunting-lodge-themed home in Loveland. The occasion was festive, with a spiral ham, cheese fondue and a performance by a local musician.

Dressed in a pink long-sleeved shirt and gray sweat pants, Lee looked at peace in the place she had called home for the past decade-plus. As guests arrived, she showed them her bedroom, which was decorated with artificial Christmas trees and garlands.

In a few hours, she would say her last goodbyes. Lee had chosen April 28, 2019, as the day she would die.

Lee’s journey to her final day began last summer, when she learned that her breast cancer, first diagnosed in 1999, had returned. She decided that she didn’t want to go through another round of surgery, which would only have prolonged her life a little longer.

“Quality of life for me was always more important than quantity,” Lee told friends at her end-of-life celebration. So instead of waiting for the cancer to kill her, Lee took advantage of Colorado’s medical-aid-in-dying law, which voters passed in 2016.

Lee assumed her journey to the end would be relatively hassle-free.

“We thought, as boomer types, that if the law passed, all we had to do was make that choice,” Lee said. “But it’s actually pretty confusing.”

EXPAND Danielle Lirette

Lee was born into a deeply religious family that spoke often about Hell. According to her, her family combined the Bible-thumping with physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Lee, who was shy and struggled with a learning disability, didn’t make many friends as a teen at Arvada High School. But she surmounted those problems to graduate in 1965, and went on to earn both an undergraduate degree in history and a master’s degree in women’s history from Colorado State University.

She got married in 1968, to a man a few years older. They had a son and a daughter together and raised them in Loveland. Lee was mostly a homemaker while her children were growing up.

Her marriage was rocky and her husband emotionally abusive, she said. When they finally divorced, in 1994, the children, now adults, chose their father’s side. Lee’s relationship with them went from strained to nonexistent.

That same year, doctors told Lee that her ovaries needed to be removed because she was at risk of developing cancer. Following the surgery, she had her first manic episode and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and, later, multiple personality disorder. She began experiencing hallucinations and delusions and was hospitalized at a behavioral-health center in Fort Collins.

Lee was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 1999 and underwent a double mastectomy. The surgery brought up latent trauma that, combined with the chemotherapy, contributed to her spiral into severe depression. Feeling suicidal, in 2000 she re-entered the Fort Collins facility.

Eventually, Lee found a career as an interior designer and built a business designing the insides of multimillion-dollar homes. She also wrote numerous memoirs.

She tried to lead a happy life, but the cancer persisted. She’d enjoyed years of good health before the cancer spread to her bones and chest wall in 2013. Treatment helped, but only for a few years.

In August 2018, the cancer in her chest wall returned. Her doctors told her she’d need surgery to fight it.

But Lee was done fighting a losing battle: “Even with this very unusual surgery that they were considering, it still wouldn’t get the cancer. After enduring the surgery, I would still be facing a cancer death sometime imminently.

“That point is when I finally realized that my body just couldn’t take it anymore,” she said. “I had always felt that needless suffering was sadistic and wrong and should be avoided at all costs.”

EXPAND Danielle Lirette

In 1997, Oregon became the first state to legalize medical aid in dying, which gives terminally ill patients access to medication to end their lives at the time and place of their choosing. Efforts to pass similar legislation in Colorado began in 2015, when Representative Lois Court and Senator Joann Ginal introduced legislation that would have legalized medical aid in dying.

Denver attorney Julie Selsberg was a key driver in pushing the bill, testifying in favor of it at multiple hearings at the Capitol. After her father, Charles, was diagnosed with ALS in October 2013, he began researching medical aid in dying.

“At first it made me uncomfortable,” Selsberg says. “Then, as I read more about it and talked to him about it and watched him in his decline, I saw why this option exists and why it’s important for this option to exist.”

Charles thought about moving to Oregon, but he didn’t think he could fulfill the law’s residency requirement quickly enough. Just before dying in March 2014, he penned a letter to the editor of the Denver Post.

“Dear representatives and senators of the Colorado General Assembly,” it began. “There is no bill on this issue in this legislative session, but I’m hoping my statements will encourage you to consider one, if not this year, then soon. I have to give my testimony to you now, because by next week I hope to be dead.”

Selsberg and other advocates started presenting state lawmakers with examples of patients like her father to make the case for a medical-aid-in-dying law, but legislative efforts failed in 2015 and 2016. The strongest opponents were pro-life Christians, who argued that it was criminal to purposefully end a life.