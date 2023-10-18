Music News New Duo Culture Bloom Finds Inspiration in Royal Palace Motel Denver duo Culture Bloom announces its arrival with a five-song EP. By Justin Criado October 18, 2023 Denver duo Culture Bloom releases its debut EP on Friday, October 20. Courtesy Culture Bloom

Aren't You Proud?, will be released independently on Friday, October 20.



Culture Bloom started organically, as two friends messing around with some music that Bakst initially brought to the table. “I just reached out to Jared and said, ‘Hey, I got this new batch of songs,’” recalls Bakst, who moved to Denver from Florida in 2017 and frequented the local open-mic circuit as a singer-songwriter before teaming up with his fellow Jared to start the two-piece in March.



He and Barnes, who also plays in Denver bands



“I don’t know what it’s going to turn into or anything, but I think that’s what this whole project is for me — just see what happens, not having any gimmicks about it, but just writing and doing stuff that we like,” he continues.



The duo initially workshopped a song called (The title, Aren't You Proud?, was inspired by the abandoned



“I feel like we’ve found a cool formula that worked,” Bakst says of the EP. “I think this was a good starting point for us to try and find our sound.”



The two describe their style as “nostalgic indie rock” that’s equally melancholy and melodic — or “familiar,” as Bakst calls it. He says that it's "good, but I’m hoping that we can find our own sound.”



Barnes, the owner and founder of Swadley Studios, consciously maintained a “through-line” on Culture Bloom’s first offering, particularly in Bakst’s acoustic guitar licks, while interspersing his own guitar, bass, drums and vocals across the tracks. His band Creek also played on the song “Waiting Room” (no, it’s not a



“Neither of us have major expectations of what we’re looking for out of it,” Barnes shares. As a producer, he says, it’s “really easy to go along to get along,” but that’s not the case with Culture Bloom. He points to “Waiting Room” as a good example of the pair’s process. Barnes felt that the song “needed drums,” but after tracking them, it was clear that the percussive addition “was not it,” he recalls.



“We were both so willing to let the songs be what they needed to be,” he explains.



Bakst says the lyrics for “Waiting Room” were influenced by spending a lot of time in hospitals for his previous job in the medical-devices field. “A hospital is a weird place to be for extended periods of time,” he says. “I was constantly looking out the window and seeing all these people coming in and going through hardships.”



The brooding tune captures what was going through his mind while “sitting around in hospitals all day,” he explains. "I used the band to feel better."



Pulling from Midwest emo acts such as



“I kept saying this word ‘culture.’ I got really into the old ’90s



Without any upcoming shows scheduled or a burgeoning social media presence, Culture Bloom has been busy doing just that by focusing on forging relationships through Barnes’s musical social network and studio. The band also released a homemade



“I want us to get back into the same room together and be more of a community,” says Bakst. “No one’s waiting for this EP, so it’s more like, 'Let’s just put out songs and then people will know.'”



“We’re already getting other people involved and excited,” Barnes concludes. “Music is all about connections and connecting with other people. That’s all I can ever ask for.”



