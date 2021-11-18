Tears for Fears, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Support Us

November 18, 2021 5:55AM

Tears for Fears headlines Levitt Pavilion Denver in May.
Tears for Fears headlines Levitt Pavilion Denver in May. Frank Ockenfels

Tears for Fears brings the Tipping Point World Tour to Levitt Pavilion Denver on Sunday, May 29, with Garbage opening. Tickets ($39.50-$349.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 19.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12, with Briston Maroney opening. Tickets ($52.80-$80.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 19.

Luke Combs's 2022 stadium tour stops at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, May 21, with Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade opening. Tickets ($21-$121) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 19.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Del Water Gap: Tue., March 29, 8 p.m.
Jimkata: Thu., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $15.
Joshua Radin: With Tow'rs, Tue., March 1, 8 p.m., $25.
Kitchen Dwellers: Sat., Jan. 22, 8 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Passafire: With Dubbest, Sat., Feb. 5, 8 p.m.
Todd Barry: Fri., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

BALL ARENA

Journey: With Toto, Mon., April 11, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$129.50.
Morgan Wallen: With Hardy and Larry Fleet, Thu., May 12, 7 p.m., $59.75-$149.75.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Glaive: With Aldn, Midwxst, Wed., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
John Moreland: Sat., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$23.


BOULDER THEATER

Dead Floyd: Thu., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $12.50-$15.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Boogie T: With Bawldy, Notixx, Shizz Lo and more, Fri., Dec. 17, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., $30.
De La Soul: With Meanteam, Fri., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $59.95-$99.95.
Passafire: With Dubbest, Fri., Feb. 4, 8 p.m.
Wake Up and Live - A Bob Marley Tribute: With Stylie and more, Fri., Feb. 11, 8 p.m.

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Luke Combs: With Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade, Sat., May 21, 6 p.m., $21-$121.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Aminé: Mon., March 21, 7 p.m.

GLOBE HALL

Giant Rooks: Wed., May 18, 8 p.m.
Pom Pom Squad: Sun., May 8, 8 p.m., $18.
Tall Heights: With the Collection, Tue., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $25.
William Elliott Whitmore: With Wheelwright, Thu., Feb. 17, 9 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $23.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Aurora: Mon., May 23, 8 p.m., $25.75-$75.
Benee: Tue., June 21, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
Elle King: Fri., March 18, 9 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Gang of Youths: Mon., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Goth Babe: Fri., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $22.75-$69.
Pinegrove: Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $26.75-$75.
The Sweet Lillies: Ft. Jason Hann of String Cheese Incident and Andy Hall of the Infamous Stringdusters, Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $20.
Turnstile: Tue., April 26, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.

HI-DIVE

N3ptune (EP release): With Rusty Steve and Hex Kitten, Fri., Dec. 10, 9 p.m.
Nova Fest: Fri., Dec. 3, and Sat., Dec. 4, 9 p.m.
Shamarr Allen: Wed., Jan. 26, 9 p.m.

HQ

Stalag 13: With Clusterfux and Chew Thru, Fri., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $16-$100.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Mezerg: Wed., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $15.
Octopus Tree: With Ipecac, Rattlehead, Sun., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $12.
Open House: With Lemonade Jake, &REW b2b K is 4 + TVCCI b2b American Apartment Gang, Sat., Jan. 22, 9 p.m., free.
Penelope Scott: Wed., March 23, 8 p.m., $20.50.
Yot Club & Reptaliens: Tue., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $18.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

Tears for Fears: With Garbage, Sun., May 29, 6:30 p.m., $39.50-$349.50.

LOST LAKE

Ozone Jones: With La Grange Point, The Travelin’ Rose Band and Years Down, Fri., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $12.
Stone Riot: With Night Routine, Card Catalog and Crooked Heir, Thu., Jan. 20, 7 p.m., $12.
Tennyson: Tue., April 5, 8 p.m.

MARQUIS THEATER

Colorado Hardcore Toy Drive: Thu., Dec. 16, 6 p.m.
J.o Jay$av: Sat., Jan. 1, 7 p.m., $15.
Kid Ikon: Fri., Jan. 14, 7 p.m., $15.
Low: Mon., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $25.
Maxw3lldolor: Fri., Jan. 7, 7 p.m., $15.

MISSION BALLROOM

CharlestheFirst: Sat., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
Fruition: With the Record Company and DJ Sleepy, Fri., March 11, 6:30 p.m., $25-$50.
Galactic: With Too Many Zooz, Sat., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$75.
Tchami x AC Slater: With BLOSSOM, Capozzi, Dr. Fresch, Nostalgix, Fri., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $36.50-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

ARMNHMR: Fri., March 25, 9 p.m., $19.99-$49.75.
Beach Bunny: With Wednesday, Ky Voss, Mon., May 2, 8 p.m., $27-$85.
The Brian Jonestown Massacre: With Mercury Rev, Tue., April 12, 8 p.m., $32-$65.
Half-Alive: Mon., March 21, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
The Magic Beans and Big Something: With Envy Alo, Fri., March 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Magic City Hippies: Fri., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Wale: Sun., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Amanda Miguel y Diego Verdaguer: Fri., Feb. 4, 8:30 p.m., $30-$120.
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: Sat., April 16, 7 p.m., $39.50-$159.50.
Chris Distefano: Sat., April 9, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.
Dream Theater: Sat., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
The Marshall Tucker Band: With Dave Mason, Thu., March 17, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$79.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Gorgon City: Thu., April 14, 6:30 p.m., $40-$69.
NGHTMRE: Fri., April 15, 6 p.m., $39.99-$79.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: With Briston Maroney, Mon., July 11, 7:30 p.m.; Tue., July 12, 7:30 p.m., $52.80-$80.50.

SUMMIT

Cavetown: Tue., April 19, 6:30 p.m., $28.50.
Lights: Fri., April 29, 7 p.m., $26.
Mayhem and Watain: Sat., March 12, 6:30 p.m., $32.50.
Thursday: With Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, the Appleseed Cast, Sat., Feb. 5, 7 p.m., $35.


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
