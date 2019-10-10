Lana Del Rey, Lucero and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Lana Del Rey headlines the Bellco Theatre next month.

Lana Del Rey stops at the Bellco Theatre on Monday, November 4, in support of her latest studio album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. Tickets (reserved $39.50-$99.50/VIP packages $179-$199) go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m.

Lucero's Block Party West is at the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, January 25, with Orville Peck, Nikki Lane and Brody Danger opening. Tickets ($35-$150) go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m.

Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz (the Monkees), Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger) are all part of a A Tribute to the Beatles' White Album at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, December 5. Tickets ($49.50-$79.50) go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Subtronics: Thu., Jan. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

BELLCO THEATRE

Lana Del Rey: Mon., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.

BLACK SHEEP

Cheap Perfume: With Spells, Muscle Beach, Salt of Sanguine, Sat., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., TBA.

Sheer Terror: With Implied Risk, Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., TBA.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

American Nightmare: Tue., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $19.99-$25.

Cursive and Cloud Nothings: With Criteria, Thu., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $22.75-$25.

Fabio Frizzi: Performs The Beyond - composer’s cut with live score, Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $29.75-$35

JoJo Herman and Jerry Joseph: With Sherman Ewing, Thu., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Theo Katzman: With Rett Madison, Thu., Jan. 30, 9 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Zach Deputy: Fri., Dec. 27, 9 p.m., $16-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Mark Farina: Sat., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., free before 10 p.m. for 21+/$15/$20.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

JAYDAYOUNGAN: With Tha Ape x Hailey Bop, DJ Hardaway x DJ Domino, Sun., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Jyemo Club and Pink Hawks: With Green Buddha, Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Marco Benevento: Sat., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Robert Glasper Trio: Feat. Damion Reid, Vicente Archer and DJ Jahi Sundance, Tue., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $32.50-$59.95.

W.R.D.: Ft. Robert Walter, Eddie Roberts, Adam Deitch. With ManyColors, Fri., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

GLOBE HALL



Chris Farren: With Retirement Party, Macseal, Tue., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $13.

Futurebirds: Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $20.

Pink Hawks and Fed Rez: Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $14.

Tourist and Matthew Dear: Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $22.75

GOTHIC THEATRE



Machine Head: Tue., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.

Michael Kiwanuka: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $36.50.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Bodango: With Tesselation, Spencer Tate Band, Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $10.

Fox Stevenson: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $8.

Jackie and the Racket: With Banshee Tree, YEPOK, Thu., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $10.

Jesse Dayton, Johnny Hickman, Jim Dalton: Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $20.

LOST LAKE



All Waffle Trick: With Then I Fly, Mean Machine, Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $13.

Automatic: Fri., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $12.50.

Dirty Honey: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $13.

Finding Common Ground: With JSR, The Yellnats, Televsion Generation, Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $10.

Girlpool: Wed., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18.

Shepherd: Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10.

Specific Ocean: With Panther Martin, Amazing Adventures, Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $12.

The Supervillains: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15,

MARQUIS THEATER

The Almost: Tue., Jan. 21, 6 p.m., $18.

Dante ThatGuy: Fri., Jan. 3, 7 p.m., $20-$50.

Eric Bellinger: Sat., Dec. 14, 7 p.m. TBA.

Lip Truce: Fri., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., TBA.

Poolside at the Flamingo's Ugly Sweater Party: Fri., Dec. 27, 7 p.m., $10.

MISSION BALLROOM

JAUZ: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $29.75-$99.

Lucero: With Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, Brody Danger, Sat., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $35-$150

T-Pain and DMX: With Scarface, Wed., Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$89.95.

OGDEN THEATRE

Heilung: Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45.

Silverstein: With Four Year Strong, I the Mighty, Sat., April 4, 7:15 p.m., $25-$28.

Sullivan King: With Eliminate, Grabbitz (DJ Set), Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $20.75-$25.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Jaden and Willow Smith: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $59.50-$89.50.

A Tribute To The Beatles' White Album: Feat. Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland, Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Dan + Shay: Thu., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.

SOILED DOVE

Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

JoFoKe Birthday Show: Mon., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$25.

Kid Astronaut (EP release): Fri., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $20.

SWALLOW HILL

Bedouine: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

Christy Wessler's Holiday Sing Along: Sat., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$16.

Daniella Katzir Band: Fri., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $14-$16.

Hamilton Loomis Christmas Show: Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Harry Tuft and Friends: Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $21-$23.

Jobi Riccio: Sat., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

May Erlewine: Sat., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Sons & Brothers: Sat., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $21-$23.

