Lana Del Rey, Lucero and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Lana Del Rey stops at the Bellco Theatre on Monday, November 4, in support of her latest studio album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. Tickets (reserved $39.50-$99.50/VIP packages $179-$199) go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m.
Lucero's Block Party West is at the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, January 25, with Orville Peck, Nikki Lane and Brody Danger opening. Tickets ($35-$150) go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m.
Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz (the Monkees), Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger) are all part of a A Tribute to the Beatles' White Album at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, December 5. Tickets ($49.50-$79.50) go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Subtronics: Thu., Jan. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Lana Del Rey: Mon., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.
Cheap Perfume: With Spells, Muscle Beach, Salt of Sanguine, Sat., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., TBA.
Sheer Terror: With Implied Risk, Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., TBA.
American Nightmare: Tue., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $19.99-$25.
Cursive and Cloud Nothings: With Criteria, Thu., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $22.75-$25.
Fabio Frizzi: Performs The Beyond - composer’s cut with live score, Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $29.75-$35
JoJo Herman and Jerry Joseph: With Sherman Ewing, Thu., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Theo Katzman: With Rett Madison, Thu., Jan. 30, 9 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Zach Deputy: Fri., Dec. 27, 9 p.m., $16-$20.
Mark Farina: Sat., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., free before 10 p.m. for 21+/$15/$20.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
JAYDAYOUNGAN: With Tha Ape x Hailey Bop, DJ Hardaway x DJ Domino, Sun., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Jyemo Club and Pink Hawks: With Green Buddha, Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Marco Benevento: Sat., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Robert Glasper Trio: Feat. Damion Reid, Vicente Archer and DJ Jahi Sundance, Tue., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $32.50-$59.95.
W.R.D.: Ft. Robert Walter, Eddie Roberts, Adam Deitch. With ManyColors, Fri., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
GLOBE HALL
Chris Farren: With Retirement Party, Macseal, Tue., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $13.
Futurebirds: Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $20.
Pink Hawks and Fed Rez: Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $14.
Tourist and Matthew Dear: Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $22.75
GOTHIC THEATRE
Machine Head: Tue., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Michael Kiwanuka: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $36.50.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Bodango: With Tesselation, Spencer Tate Band, Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $10.
Fox Stevenson: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $8.
Jackie and the Racket: With Banshee Tree, YEPOK, Thu., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $10.
Jesse Dayton, Johnny Hickman, Jim Dalton: Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $20.
LOST LAKE
All Waffle Trick: With Then I Fly, Mean Machine, Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $13.
Automatic: Fri., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $12.50.
Dirty Honey: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $13.
Finding Common Ground: With JSR, The Yellnats, Televsion Generation, Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $10.
Girlpool: Wed., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18.
Shepherd: Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10.
Specific Ocean: With Panther Martin, Amazing Adventures, Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $12.
The Supervillains: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15,
The Almost: Tue., Jan. 21, 6 p.m., $18.
Dante ThatGuy: Fri., Jan. 3, 7 p.m., $20-$50.
Eric Bellinger: Sat., Dec. 14, 7 p.m. TBA.
Lip Truce: Fri., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., TBA.
Poolside at the Flamingo's Ugly Sweater Party: Fri., Dec. 27, 7 p.m., $10.
JAUZ: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $29.75-$99.
Lucero: With Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, Brody Danger, Sat., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $35-$150
T-Pain and DMX: With Scarface, Wed., Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$89.95.
Heilung: Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45.
Silverstein: With Four Year Strong, I the Mighty, Sat., April 4, 7:15 p.m., $25-$28.
Sullivan King: With Eliminate, Grabbitz (DJ Set), Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Jaden and Willow Smith: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $59.50-$89.50.
A Tribute To The Beatles' White Album: Feat. Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland, Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.
Dan + Shay: Thu., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
JoFoKe Birthday Show: Mon., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$25.
Kid Astronaut (EP release): Fri., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $20.
Bedouine: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Christy Wessler's Holiday Sing Along: Sat., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$16.
Daniella Katzir Band: Fri., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Hamilton Loomis Christmas Show: Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Harry Tuft and Friends: Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
Jobi Riccio: Sat., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
May Erlewine: Sat., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Sons & Brothers: Sat., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
