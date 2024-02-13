 New Denver Music Venue Two Moons Will Open in RiNo in March | Westword
New Music Venue Two Moons to Open in RiNo in March

"We really want this to be an effortless, exciting and enjoyable experience for everyone."
February 13, 2024
There will be an indoor stage as well as an outdoor patio.
Two Moons Music Hall
Jake Soffes, founder and managing partner of Pearl Street Hospitality, has been working in the hospitality biz since he was eighteen, and now he's about to enter the live-music scene with his business's new venue, Two Moons Music Hall.

"I actually don't have a huge amount of experience in the music industry," Soffes admits. "I've been working in bars, restaurants and nightclubs my entire career, so I have been very adjacent to that industry."

He founded Pearl Street Hospitality in 2015, and went on to open three bars in Denver: Hudson Hill, Lady Jane and the Wild. Two Moons won't just be his first music venue — it will also be his first endeavor in RiNo, already a go-to destination for concerts, clubbing and open mics. So the neighborhood presented the perfect foundation for Two Moons, which is taking over a storefront at 2944 Larimer Street, just a stone's throw from such other live-music stalwarts as Larimer Lounge and Beacon, whose owners are also opening a new venue nearby later this year.

"Everyone is just incredible to work alongside," Soffes says of his neighbors. "The team at Ratio, they're just incredible guys and have some good ties in the music industry. Obviously, Beacon is half a block down, and they're fantastic neighbors. And then you've got Larimer Lounge a couple blocks down. There's so many talented operators on the block, so it's really exciting to be able to join that community — because Larimer just keeps getting better and better."

Soffes discovered the location was available when he received a cold call in August 2022 from the building's landlord, Stuart Zall, whom Soffes had "crossed paths" with many times. "It was very fortuitous. I had just finished working on the business plan for it, and we were literally getting ready to start looking for a space when I got a call from him one afternoon," he recalls. Zall told Soffes that the space, which was home to a packaging facility, was available. "We were there two days later," Soffes says, "taking a tour and starting to work on the deal."
click to enlarge the interior of a white and green venue with plants
The space echoes the design of other Pearl Street Hospitality locations.
Two Moons Music Hall
Now that the transformation of the space is almost complete, Soffes says that Two Moons plans to open to the public the second week of March. The venue promises local live music six nights a week, with each night dedicated to a different genre to ensure a diverse offering. There will also be monthly themed music nights, with the third Thursday of each month reserved for Latin music.

"It's almost exclusively small local bands," Soffes adds. "We want to have as much diversity in our lineup as possible. Everybody that we're going to be working with is through the local Denver community, so if it is somebody from out of town, it's going to be friends of friends or colleagues of local musicians."

And most of the shows will be free.

"We're trying to keep as much of the programming free as possible," Soffes says. "There definitely will be a cover charge on certain nights, probably on weekends. It depends on the artists that we have and our general programming for that week, but we want this to be really open-doors and as approachable as possible."

Two Moons itself applies the same aesthetic as Pearl Street Hospitality's other locations: bright, open and airy, filled with plants and a midcentury-modern design. "I think it's going to be a comfortable place to enjoy a cocktail, catch some music," Soffes says. "We really wanted to have a comfortable ambience that carries the culture of the company with it."

The location includes a front patio connected by large doors, which will be open during the summer. "With that block being closed, we've got some great opportunities to do some bigger concerts and fundraising events in conjunction with some of our neighbors, too," Soffes adds. "We have these really big windows that open up, too, so we're hoping there's music spilling out into the street. It's just gonna be a really fun addition to what already exists there."
click to enlarge the interior of a white and green venue with plants
The space will be bright and welcoming.
Two Moons Music Hall
For its cocktail menu, which includes sober options, and its selection of small bites, Two Moons will draw from Pearl Street Hospitality's other locations and expertise. But you can tell what most excites Soffes: the music and the connections it will provide.

"It's such a vibrant, exciting community," he says of the local music scene. "Being that my whole background is in hospitality, just really being able to be a part of this great experience and continuing to connect people in Denver is really special. It's something that I've always just truly enjoyed doing.

"Artist compensation is extremely important to us," he adds. "So we're putting a lot of attention into the details and structure for taking care of artists. Representing that community well is extremely important to us. At the end of the day, it's just making sure the artists are having fun, our guests are having fun and our team is having fun. We really want this to be an effortless, exciting and enjoyable experience for everyone."
