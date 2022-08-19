NOFX, Tha Dogg Pound and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

Tha Dogg Pound drops the mic at Herman's Hideaway tonight, while 93.3 FM gives you a Big Gig at Fiddler's Green with A Day to Remember and a huge lineup of bands. Meanwhile, Pitbull goes off the chain at Red Rocks.
NOFX headlines its Punk in Drublic beer and music festival at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, the same day a two-day reggae show with Steel Pulse starts at Red Rocks.
On Saturday and Sunday, Dressy Bessy and Pink Fuzz headline the two-day Down in Denver 2022 at the Larimer Lounge.
Tha Dogg Pound
Friday, August 19, 8 p.m.
Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway
$35
Tha Dogg Pound helped to impart the gleeful, sociopathic charm onto Snoop Dogg's debut, Doggystyle, that made the record the classic of the gangster rap genre. Kurupt, in particular, is an underrated gem of West Coast hip-hop.
Pitbull
Friday, August 19, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59
Pitbull made raised yelling out the names of cities into an art form. Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea and Jamaican dancehall rapper Sean Paul fill out the bill.
Channel 93.3's Big Gig
Friday, August 19, 3:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$9.33-$89.50
It's kind of a pop-punk show, although every band doesn't fit neatly into that category. The lineup includes A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups, the Maine and girlfriends. It's also a good opportunity to catch several local bands — Citra, Bury Mia, Years Down, Suitable Miss and Capture This.
Punk in Drublic Craft Beer and Music Festival
Saturday, August 20, 12 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$35-$99
Headliner NOFX put out a great record last year, Single Album; Circle Jerks are on an awesome reunion tour right now; and Keith Morris is a spectacle to behold worth the cost of a ticket alone. The bill also includes a deep punk roster, with Pennywise, the Suicide Machines, Adolescents, T.S.O.L., Dwarves, the Bridge City Sinners, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, PKEW PKEW PKEW, Cheap Perfume and All Waffle Trick.
Reggae on the Rocks 2022
Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 20, 2 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.75-$89.75
Red Rocks is a good place for reggae. This two-day event gets you Rebelution, Steel Pulse, the Meditations, DENM, Judge Roughneck and DJ Mackle.
Down in Denver 2022
Saturday, August 20, 3 p.m.
Sunday, August 21, 3 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$25-$50
Denver indie rockers Dressy Bessy, who play Sunday, have been playing high-energy power pop for more than 25 years. And Boulder-born Pink Fuzz, which plays Saturday, enjoy fuzzed-out guitar so much that it's in the band's name. A bunch of other bands are playing the two-day set of shows, mounted by Evergroove Studios. There's a free pre-party the night before, too.
