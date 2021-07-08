 
| Music News |

Number Thirty Eight Partners with AEG Presents on Booking National Acts

Jon Solomon | July 8, 2021 | 2:33pm
Number Thirty Eight has been hosting concerts on its outdoor patio since October.
Number Thirty Eight has been hosting concerts on its outdoor patio since October.
Jon Solomon
When Number Thirty Eight opened last October, owners Spencer Fronk and Andrew Palmquist promised that they'd host outdoor shows, even through the winter of COVID-19. With 18,000-square feet of outdoor space and a stage, they had all they needed to make a splash in an era when live music was largely shut down.

The RiNo venue, bar and restaurant has made good on the promise by bringing in dozens of local acts since then and not charging a cover. On Thursday, Number Thirty Eight announced it would be partnering with corporate promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains for ticketed shows. The first concerts to be announced are Wynonna Judd on August 27 and Stephen Marley on September 2.

More national acts, including bluegrass, reggae, R&B, country and rock artists, will be announced in the coming months.

“Live music is the backbone of Number Thirty Eight. From the start, we recognized the opportunity to enhance the experience we can offer our guests by bringing in nationally touring acts,” Fronk says. “The partnership with AEG brings national talent to our intimate outdoor venue. We are looking forward to leaning on the unparalleled expertise and success of AEG as we continue to bring live music to Colorado.”

Number Thirty Eight's outdoor patio and stage.
Number Thirty Eight's outdoor patio and stage.
Jon Solomon

Brent Fedrizzi, co-president and chief operating officer of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, says the promoter is thrilled to be working and partnering with Number Thirty Eight to bring national talent to the outdoor stage.

AEG Presents is one of two major promoters in Denver, booking shows at the Bluebird, Gothic and Ogden theaters, the Mission Ballroom, 1STBANK Center, Fiddler's Green, Sculpture Park, and most Red Rocks dates. Another 1,000-capacity room puts them in an even more dominant position in their quest to keep competitor Live Nation's presence in the market at bay.

“It’s perfectly complementary, which is a win-win for fans and artists alike," Fedrizzi says.

When buying tickets to concerts hosted by AEG, fans can opt for general admission tickets or VIP passes, guaranteeing access to the stage-side deck. Ticket prices will vary for each performance. 

Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.