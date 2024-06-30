Odesza Sells Out Folsom Field for The Last Goodbye: Finale Tour: Photos

Odesza performed for a sold-out crowd at Folsom Field on June 29, in the duo's penultimate concert of the Last Goodbye: Finale Tour alongside openers Bob Moses, Big Boi and Golden Features. The eight-date, five-venue run marks the end of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight's continuous tour in support of their 2022 Grammy-nominated album, The Last Goodbye, which they promoted with a forty-date tour that year followed by a live album. The Finale Tour will wrap up at legendary venue the Gorge in George, Washington, with a three-night run starting July 4.
And if last night's concert showed anything, the Gorge audience is in for a big treat. Take a look at photos from the show below:
