Odesza Sells Out Folsom Field for The Last Goodbye: Finale Tour: Photos

The electronic duo brought an array of fireworks, pyrotechnics and psychedelic visuals.
June 30, 2024
Odesza's concerts are known for its high production efforts.
Odesza's concerts are known for its high production efforts. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Odesza performed for a sold-out crowd at Folsom Field on June 29, in the duo's penultimate concert of the Last Goodbye: Finale Tour alongside openers Bob Moses, Big Boi and Golden Features. The eight-date, five-venue run marks the end of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight's continuous tour in support of their 2022 Grammy-nominated album, The Last Goodbye, which they promoted with a forty-date tour that year followed by a live album. The Finale Tour will wrap up at legendary venue the Gorge in George, Washington, with a three-night run starting July 4.

And if last night's concert showed anything, the Gorge audience is in for a big treat. Take a look at photos from the show below:
click to enlarge
Odesza's visuals included new and original features.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Odesza's set included performances by violinists.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Odesza performing at Folsom Field
Odesza's visuals did not disappoint.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The crowd never missed a beat.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Odesza performing at Folsom Field
Confetti drops were also included in the performance.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Odesza performing at Folsom Field
Odesza's Harrison Mills opening the set.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Odesza performing at Folsom Field
Clayton Knight looks into the sold-out crowd at Folsom Field.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Odesza performing at Folsom Field
Fans from all over the U.S. packed Folsom Field.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Odesza performing at Folsom Field
The Odesza drumline was an act in its own right.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Fans were engaged the entire show.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A packed GA and VIP crowd for Odesza.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Odesza performing at Folsom Field
Odesza opened its set with "The Last Goodbye."
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The visuals could get intense.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Pyro was a frequent production component for Odesza's performance.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Odesza performing at Folsom Field
Odesza's drumline was on full display during the performance.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Odesza performing at Folsom Field
Odesza formed in 2012.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Fans light up the stadium with their phone flashlights.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge graduated from Western Washington University.
Fireworks lit up Folsom Field.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Odesza's production team didn't hold back.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge Odesza performing at Folsom Field
The Fourth of July came early.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
