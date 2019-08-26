The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a busy week for the Colorado Symphony, which performs tonight and tomorrow at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with OneRepublic and with Josh Groban on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Mogwai at Summit, Papa Roach at Fillmore Auditorium, Black Flag at the Oriental Theater and Weezer at the Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, AUGUST 26
OneRepublic & the Colorado Symphony (also August 27)
$49.95-$149.95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Loud Luxury
$20.75-$85, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Mogwai
$24.50-$27, Summit
TUESDAY, AUGUST 27
Papa Roach
$24 and up, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Vic Mensa and Jesse
$26.95-$29, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Vibrators
$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
Eleanor Nash
$6, 8:30 p.m., Lion's Lair
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28
Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony
$53.96-$199.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Collective Soul
$49.95-$125, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
W.C.W. LIVE 5280 Presents: L.E.V.E.L.S
$22-$49.95, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Black Flag
$20, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Maybe April
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Jeff Denson Trio
$20-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, AUGUST 29
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
$45-$79.95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Wild Rivers
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Weezer
$50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
GRiZ
$20, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Sugar Hill Gang
$10-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Amy Helm
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Cordovas
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Hellgrammites
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kinesics
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
