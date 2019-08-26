 


  MVN

    Herban Planet
4
OneRepublic plays two nights with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks this week.EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 26, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

It's a busy week for the Colorado Symphony, which performs tonight and tomorrow at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with OneRepublic and with Josh Groban on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Mogwai at Summit, Papa Roach at Fillmore Auditorium, Black Flag at the Oriental Theater and Weezer at the Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

OneRepublic & the Colorado Symphony (also August 27)
$49.95-$149.95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Loud Luxury
$20.75-$85, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Mogwai
$24.50-$27, Summit

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

Papa Roach
$24 and up, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Vic Mensa and Jesse
$26.95-$29, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Vibrators
$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

Eleanor Nash
$6, 8:30 p.m., Lion's Lair

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony
$53.96-$199.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Collective Soul
$49.95-$125, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

W.C.W. LIVE 5280 Presents: L.E.V.E.L.S
$22-$49.95, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Black Flag
$20, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Maybe April
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Jeff Denson Trio
$20-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Joe Russo's Almost Dead
$45-$79.95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Wild Rivers
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Weezer
$50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

GRiZ
$20, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Sugar Hill Gang
$10-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Amy Helm
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Cordovas
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Hellgrammites
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kinesics
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

