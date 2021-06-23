 
OneRepublic Will Bring a Grand Slam Performance to All-Star Sunday

Kyle Harris | June 23, 2021 | 1:18pm
OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.EXPAND
OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.
Brandon Marshall
Colorado Springs-born pop act OneRepublic just announced that it will be performing two songs on Sunday, July 11, at Coors Field as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities.

Formed in 2007, the band is fronted by singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder and has smashed radio charts with songs like "Counting Stars."

The band will play between the Sirius All-Star Futures Game and the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. For those who can't make the show, ESPN will air some of the performance on July 12, after the Home Run Derby.

The gates will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 11; you can buy tickets here.

For more information about All-Star Week, go to the All-Star Game website

Kyle Harris has been Westword’s Culture Editor since 2016, writing about the arts, music and film.

