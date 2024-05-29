 Opiuo Denver Concert at ReelWorks: Tickets and More Information | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Opiuo Announces Concert at ReelWorks

The Australian music producer is more known for playing Red Rocks, so this year's concert will be an intimate affair.
May 29, 2024
Opiuo sold out Red Rocks last year with his Opulent Orchestra, pictured above.
Opiuo sold out Red Rocks last year with his Opulent Orchestra, pictured above. Brittany Teuber (@brizzzzzle)

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $12,000. This money directly supports the journalism Westword produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$12,000
$1,700
Share this:
Opiuo is known for selling out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where he showcased his "magnum opus" project Opiuo & the Opulent Orchestra last year.

But the Australian music producer will be playing a more intimate concert in Denver this summer: He just announced a show at ReelWorks, which has a capacity of up to 3,500. 
click to enlarge man in sparkly jacket holding a microphone
Oscar Davey-Wraight, aka Opiuo.
Brittany Teuber (@brizzzzzle)

Tickets to Opiuo ReelWorks Concert

Mark your timers: Tickets ($40-$59.50) will be available via AXS.com starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5. 
click to enlarge a concert at red rocks amphitheatre
Opiuo programmed the lighting and video for last year's Red Rocks show.
Brittany Teuber (@brizzzzzle)

About Opiuo

Born Oscar Davey-Wraight, Opiuo was raised in the town of Motueka, located on the South Island of New Zealand. His parents owned land where they threw music festivals, and he grew up immersed in a variety of genres.

He began deejaying at age fourteen, about 25 years ago. "More than anything," he told us, "I just wanted to play cool songs for my friends."

Since then, Opiuo has gained a worldwide following of fans who travel to see him perform his psychedelic compositions at music festivals, tours and large-scale concerts. The ReelWorks show provides a chance to see him in a more intimate setting, and it's his only Colorado concert this year.

Find more Denver concerts on our concert calendar.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
Stevie Nicks Reschedules Denver Concert

Music News

Stevie Nicks Reschedules Denver Concert

By Emily Ferguson
Fun Facts About Red Rocks That May Surprise You

Venues

Fun Facts About Red Rocks That May Surprise You

By Teague Bohlen and Emily Ferguson
Todd Park Mohr Takes Us Behind Big Head Todd and the Monsters' New Album and Tour

Music News

Todd Park Mohr Takes Us Behind Big Head Todd and the Monsters' New Album and Tour

By Emily Ferguson
Stevie Nicks Is Coming to Denver: Ten Times She Was Completely Iconic

Touring Artists

Stevie Nicks Is Coming to Denver: Ten Times She Was Completely Iconic

By Annie Zaleski
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation