Opiuo Announces Concert at ReelWorks

But the Australian music producer will be playing a more intimate concert in Denver this summer: He just announced a show at ReelWorks, which has a capacity of up to 3,500.
Tickets to Opiuo ReelWorks ConcertMark your timers: Tickets ($40-$59.50) will be available via AXS.com starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5.
About OpiuoBorn Oscar Davey-Wraight, Opiuo was raised in the town of Motueka, located on the South Island of New Zealand. His parents owned land where they threw music festivals, and he grew up immersed in a variety of genres.
He began deejaying at age fourteen, about 25 years ago. "More than anything," he told us, "I just wanted to play cool songs for my friends."
Since then, Opiuo has gained a worldwide following of fans who travel to see him perform his psychedelic compositions at music festivals, tours and large-scale concerts. The ReelWorks show provides a chance to see him in a more intimate setting, and it's his only Colorado concert this year.
Find more Denver concerts on our concert calendar.