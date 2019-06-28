OptycNerd Drops Single Ahead of the Westword Music Showcase

To celebrate the beginning of the summer music festival season, Denver indie-pop duo OptycNerd – which will play the Westword Music Showcase on Saturday, June 29 – has released a new single, “Flying.”

The song has all the ingredients of an OptycNerd number: a danceable beat, a catchy hook, and a call to wring out all the fun that can be wrung out from life. The song was also written by vocalist Chris Kimmel while he was traveling abroad, hence “flying.”

“The ironic thing is when [Kimmel] brought me the demo, he recorded the garage band lyrics on a plane, so the audio quality was so bad,” says guitarist Chris Scott with a laugh. “But I thought it was pretty cool.”

"The song is about this concept of trust out on the dance floor," adds Kimmel. "But it’s really supposed to be a metaphor for trust in your relationship.”

Along with the single "Do It Again," which was released in May, "Flying" offers a taste of the band's upcoming full-length album, Never Come Down, which is slated for the end of July.

“We’re trying to space it out to give it time between this release and the album release, which will be end of July,” says Scott. “We thought, why not [release it ahead of] Showcase? We haven’t played a show in a while. It would be a nice time to showcase the song at a big event this summer."

The 25th Westword Music Showcase will sound off in the Golden Triangle on Saturday, June 29. Get tickets and more details at westwordshowcase.com.