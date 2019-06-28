 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Chris Kimmel and Chris Scott have a knack for making summer jams as the indie-pop band OptycNerd.EXPAND
Chris Kimmel and Chris Scott have a knack for making summer jams as the indie-pop band OptycNerd.
Julianna Photography

OptycNerd Drops Single Ahead of the Westword Music Showcase

Ben Wiese | June 28, 2019 | 7:45am
AA

To celebrate the beginning of the summer music festival season, Denver indie-pop duo OptycNerd – which will play the Westword Music Showcase on Saturday, June 29 – has released a new single, “Flying.”

The song has all the ingredients of an OptycNerd number: a danceable beat, a catchy hook, and a call to wring out all the fun that can be wrung out from life. The song was also written by vocalist Chris Kimmel while he was traveling abroad, hence “flying.”

“The ironic thing is when [Kimmel] brought me the demo, he recorded the garage band lyrics on a plane, so the audio quality was so bad,” says guitarist Chris Scott with a laugh. “But I thought it was pretty cool.”

Related Stories

"The song is about this concept of trust out on the dance floor," adds Kimmel. "But it’s really supposed to be a metaphor for trust in your relationship.”

Along with the single "Do It Again," which was released in May, "Flying" offers a taste of the band's upcoming full-length album, Never Come Down, which is slated for the end of July.

“We’re trying to space it out to give it time between this release and the album release, which will be end of July,” says Scott. “We thought, why not [release it ahead of] Showcase? We haven’t played a show in a while. It would be a nice time to showcase the song at a big event this summer."

The 25th Westword Music Showcase will sound off in the Golden Triangle on Saturday, June 29. Get tickets and more details at westwordshowcase.com.

 
Ben Wiese is a writer in Denver. He covers music for Westword.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >