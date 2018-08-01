 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Pamela Machala's new music video, "Barista," will premiere at the Walnut Room on August 8.
Pamela Machala's new music video, "Barista," will premiere at the Walnut Room on August 8.
Pamela Machala

This Boulder Songwriter Chronicles "Barista" Love in New Music Video

Brody Coronelli | August 1, 2018 | 8:15am
AA

Coffee shops buzz with chattering customers, baristas calling out names, the hiss of milk being steamed, and the sounds of shots being pulled. On a lucky night in Boulder, Pamela Machala might be playing her jazzy piano pop, too.

Machala’s technical take on the genre is catchy and thought-provoking. From the stage, she offers a cool, laid-back grace. One of her finest songs is “Barista,” which begins with a quirky beat built out of coffee shop sounds that segues into a charming love song documenting barista life. “Do you need me, do you need me/Do you need me like you need your coffee?” she sings.

Related Stories

“I worked as a barista for the better part of six years, and at one cafe, I had a regular who was also a musician," Machala says, sipping a cortado. "He mentioned that there were so many cool sounds in a coffee shop, and [asked] if I ever thought of making a beat out of them. I walked into a cafe and just sampled all the sounds: the grinder, the beans pouring into the hopper, hot water pouring into a cup, milk steaming, scooping ice — everything. My producer told me it sounded like a coffee-themed version of ‘Money,’ by Pink Floyd."

Now a full-time musician who no longer needs to work in the service industry to get by, Machala is releasing a music video for “Barista” on August 8 at the Walnut Room in Denver. Shelly Rollinson and Rachel Price will open; Machala will play with her full band.

The song — released in 2015 on her sophomore album, When I Get Home — is finally getting the visual treatment it deserves, she says. “The video has a lot of cool coffee shots, but it also deals with the human side of all of that. The song is about my love of working in coffee and that whole experience. The other element I was trying to talk about was how people who work in food service are often not afforded the same respect that perhaps they should be. Many, many customers are sweet and awesome, and they talk to you, but there are others that talk to you like you’re a fucking idiot because you work in food."

Machala, who fits neatly into Boulder's singer-songwriter scene, moved to Colorado from Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, in 2015, where she earned two degrees: an undergrad in philosophy and a masters in piano.

She released her debut album, Golden Delicious, in 2012 while still in the Midwest, but her 2015 LP When I Get Home was her Colorado debut.

“The thing I love the most about the Boulder scene is the community aspect and how welcoming and supportive people are,” she says. “I always wanted to have a community of people I could talk with about songwriting and nerd out about that, because it’s my favorite thing to do, and that’s what I feel like I’ve found here. People come out and support each other’s shows, and most of the people who appear as extras in the ['Barista'] music video are singer-songwriters around town. It's a very cozy scene. There are a lot of community events and workshops, and it feels like a family.”

Pamela Machala, 8 p.m. August 8, Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut Street, $10 to $15.

 
Brody Coronelli discovered his love for writing and journalism as a teenager, and thousands of words later, that passion has come to frame his life. He writes about music and art for Westword, and enjoys obsessing about music and film, food and wine, creative writing, and making his own music when he's not too busy writing about it.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >