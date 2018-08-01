This Boulder Songwriter Chronicles "Barista" Love in New Music Video

Coffee shops buzz with chattering customers, baristas calling out names, the hiss of milk being steamed, and the sounds of shots being pulled. On a lucky night in Boulder, Pamela Machala might be playing her jazzy piano pop, too.

Machala’s technical take on the genre is catchy and thought-provoking. From the stage, she offers a cool, laid-back grace. One of her finest songs is “Barista,” which begins with a quirky beat built out of coffee shop sounds that segues into a charming love song documenting barista life. “Do you need me, do you need me/Do you need me like you need your coffee?” she sings.

“I worked as a barista for the better part of six years, and at one cafe, I had a regular who was also a musician," Machala says, sipping a cortado. "He mentioned that there were so many cool sounds in a coffee shop, and [asked] if I ever thought of making a beat out of them. I walked into a cafe and just sampled all the sounds: the grinder, the beans pouring into the hopper, hot water pouring into a cup, milk steaming, scooping ice — everything. My producer told me it sounded like a coffee-themed version of ‘Money,’ by Pink Floyd."