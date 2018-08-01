This Boulder Songwriter Chronicles "Barista" Love in New Music Video

Coffee shops buzz with chattering customers, baristas calling out names, the hiss of milk being steamed, and the sounds of shots being pulled. On a lucky night in Boulder, Pamela Machala might be playing her jazzy piano pop, too.
Machala’s technical take on the genre is catchy and thought-provoking. From the stage, she offers a cool, laid-back grace. One of her finest songs is “Barista,” which begins with a quirky beat built out of coffee shop sounds that segues into a charming love song documenting barista life. “Do you need me, do you need me/Do you need me like you need your coffee?” she sings.
“I worked as a barista for the better part of six years, and at one cafe, I had a regular who was also a musician," Machala says, sipping a cortado. "He mentioned that there were so many cool sounds in a coffee
Now a full-time musician who no longer needs to work in the service industry to get by, Machala is releasing a music video for “Barista” on August 8 at the Walnut Room in Denver. Shelly Rollinson and Rachel Price will open; Machala will play with her full band.
The song — released in 2015 on her sophomore album, When I Get Home — is finally getting the visual treatment it deserves, she says. “The video has a lot of cool coffee
Machala, who fits neatly into Boulder's singer-songwriter scene, moved to Colorado from Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, in 2015, where she earned two degrees: an undergrad in philosophy and a masters in piano.
She released her debut album, Golden Delicious, in 2012 while still in the Midwest, but her 2015 LP When I Get Home was her Colorado debut.
“The thing I love the most about the Boulder scene is the community aspect and how welcoming and supportive people are,” she says. “I always wanted to have a community of people I could talk with about songwriting and nerd out about that, because it’s my favorite thing to do, and that’s what I feel like I’ve found here. People come out and support each other’s shows, and most of the people who appear as extras in the ['Barista'] music video are singer-songwriters around town.
Pamela Machala, 8 p.m. August 8, Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut Street, $10 to $15.
