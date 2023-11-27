Paul Cauthen, alt-J and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Alt-J celebrates the tenth anniversary of its debut album at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, November 29, and Paul Cauthen takes over the same venue on Thursday, November 30.
The classic-rock giants of War will be at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, December 1, and the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest takes over Summit Music Hall for two nights on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Indie 102.3: Local 303 Artist Meet-Up
Monday, November 27, 6:30 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
Free
The Indie 102.3 monthly music mixer is a cool opportunity to rub elbows with your fellow local indie listeners, and is also a chance to see a new up-and-coming Denver artist for free each time. This week will see the stage graced by the soulful sounds of indie alt-pop project Juno Rossa at one of the most beloved watering holes around.
Maxo
Tuesday, November 28, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$18-$22
Maximillian Allen (aka Maxo) has a million ideas and is working almost as fast as his mind, having dropped his latest album, Debbie's Son, just seven months after his previous release, EGHASOH (Even God Has a Sense of Humor). Come on out to hear the Los Angeles rapper's new material and catch some hip-hop flavor from touring support artist Sideshow.
Alt-J
Wednesday, November 29, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$70-$150
Named after the keyboard combination on mac computers that produces the "∆" symbol (go ahead and try it), the British experimental indie-rock group alt-J has been going places for a long time. The band is now celebrating the tenth anniversary of its debut album, An Awesome Wave, which helped propel the act into the spotlight and contains the song "Tessellate," with the lyrics "Triangles are my favorite shape...." Berlin's indie-pop project Meagre Martin opens the show.
Paul Cauthen
Thursday, November 30, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35-$75
The east Texas outlaw country troubadour Paul Cauthen was born to be an entertainer, having come from a long line of music leaders and preachers. Growing up in a church where instruments were not allowed, he mastered his distinct baritone – a voice that earned him the nickname "Big Velvet." The charismatic country star just released a new song, "25 Tequilas," that we hope is teasing a new album in the works. Rock-and-roll artist Uncle Lucius opens the show.
War
Friday, December 1, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$29.50-$84.50
The funk and soul powerhouse War, best known for such hits as "Lowrider" and "Why Can't We Be Friends," originally formed in 1969 and saw several personnel changes in the lineup, but the four surviving core members officially split ways in 1996. That year, they tried to gain independence from producer/manager Jerry Goldstein, but were unable to break the trademark agreement; three of the four bandmembers went their own way to start a new project called the Lowrider Band. The iteration of War playing this week still has founding member Lonnie Jordan fronting the band, who just co-wrote the group's first-ever Christmas song with Goldstein.
Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
Friday, December 1, 5 p.m., and Saturday, December 2, 4 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$39-$89.50
Decibel metal magazine is back to host another insane lineup of bands and beer. More than a dozen badass breweries, including Denver's own TRVE and Black Sky, will be on hand to serve suds while the rest of the room will be filled with the heaviest sounds around. Night one will see Khemmis, Cephalic Carnage, the Red Chord, KEN mode, Morbikon, Phobocosm and the Munsens all taking the stage; night two has Agalloch, Midnight, Primitive Man, Krypts, the Keening, Mother of Graves and Astral Tomb rip-roaring the night away. Are two nights not enough for you? Then head over to the Marquis on Thursday, November 30, for the official pre-party with Umbra Vitae, GraveRipper and Psychosomatic warming up the weekend.
Hiss Golden Messenger
Saturday, December 2, 9 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$26.95-$32
Michael Carrington "M.C." Taylor is the driving force behind folk-rock outfit Hiss Golden Messenger. He started the project in 2007 and has since released over a dozen albums (including a holiday record called O Come All Ye Faithful). The group is currently on tour in support of the just-released Jump for Joy — yet another enlightened collection of rollicking rock-and-roll numbers for the band's already expansive discography. Knoxville Americana act Adeem the Artist opens the show.
The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers
Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood
$25
The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers are a ten-piece Americana band that add country and bluegrass flair to all of your holiday favorites. Come on out to join the fun and get in the holly jolly spirit with some of Colorado's best acoustic pickers and players, including Randy Chavez, Mary Huckins, Jon Chandler and Ernie Martinez.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.