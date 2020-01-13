 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Pearl Jam's back on the road.EXPAND
Pearl Jam's back on the road.
Danny Clinch

Pearl Jam Celebrates Gigaton With Denver Concert, North American Tour

Kyle Harris | January 13, 2020 | 11:20am
AA

Pearl Jam just announced a sixteen-date tour in support of Gigaton, the group's eleventh studio album, which drops on March 27.

The tour begins on March 18 in Toronto and ends with a two-day stand in Oakland, April 18 to 19.

The Denver concert will take place at the Pepsi Center on April 9.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains band member Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Tickets go on sale today, January 13, through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform; they go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24, at Live Nation.

For each ticket sold, $5 will go to the nonprofit Vitalogy Foundation, Pearl Jam's foundation supporting community health, the environment, arts, education and social change.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

