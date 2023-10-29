Photo Recap: Itchy-O's Hallowmass, an Annual Denver Tradition, Immerses Mercury Cafe

Itchy-O
kicked off its five-night Hallowmass
concert series at the Mercury Cafe
on Friday, October 27. The event is an annual ritual for the sixty-plus-member drum troupe, which formed as a solo project in 2004. Its first Hallowmass was presented in 2015 through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Off-Center program, and it's been a Denver tradition ever since.
Upon arrival, audience members have the opportunity to visit an altar and get smudged before the show. The performers, who all wear masks, move throughout the crowd with drums, smoke guns, dancers and more. It's an immersive experience rather than your ordinary concert, and follows intricate lore written by itchy-O.
This year's run at the Mercury is itchy-O's most intimate yet. As the group told us
ahead of the show, "It will be a concentrated immersion to an unprecedented degree as we steep the audience in our strong mythic and bombastic elements."
There are some tickets still available
for the Halloween show on Tuesday, October 31, and there is also availability for the November 3 and 4 shows. The photos below are sure to persuade you to go:
What are you waiting for? Find your tickets at itchyo.com.
Jacqueline Collins
The itchy-O drumline enters the Merc.
Jacqueline Collins
A dragon emerges from the stage and into the audience.
Jacqueline Collins
Of course, audience members showed up in costume
Jacqueline Collins
Smoke guns are just one of the immersive elements.
Jacqueline Collins
The bandmembers playing among audience members is another signature touch.
Jacqueline Collins
Costumes are almost like installations in this troupe, which adds to the lore.
Jacqueline Collins
And it's not just drums that the troupe is playing.
Jacqueline Collins
The members have always worn masks to keep their identity anonymous.
Jacqueline Collins
Another installation moving through the crowd.
Jacqueline Collins
It wouldn't be complete without confetti!
Jacqueline Collins
Dancers also perform throughout.
Jacqueline Collins
This year's Hallowmass lore is titled Echoes of the Aoth.
Jacqueline Collins
It's unlike any other concert you'll see.
Jacqueline Collins
Jacqueline Collins