 Photo Recap: Itchy-O's Hallowmass Immerses Denver Mercury Cafe | Westword
Photo Recap: Itchy-O's Hallowmass, an Annual Denver Tradition, Immerses Mercury Cafe

There are still tickets for the Halloween and November shows!
October 29, 2023
Itchy'O's Hallowmass series continues into November.
Itchy'O's Hallowmass series continues into November. Jacqueline Collins
Itchy-O kicked off its five-night Hallowmass concert series at the Mercury Cafe on Friday, October 27. The event is an annual ritual for the sixty-plus-member drum troupe, which formed as a solo project in 2004. Its first Hallowmass was presented in 2015 through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Off-Center program, and it's been a Denver tradition ever since.

Upon arrival, audience members have the opportunity to visit an altar and get smudged before the show. The performers, who all wear masks, move throughout the crowd with drums, smoke guns, dancers and more. It's an immersive experience rather than your ordinary concert, and follows intricate lore written by itchy-O.

This year's run at the Mercury is itchy-O's most intimate yet. As the group told us ahead of the show, "It will be a concentrated immersion to an unprecedented degree as we steep the audience in our strong mythic and bombastic elements."

There are some tickets still available for the Halloween show on Tuesday, October 31, and there is also availability for the November 3 and 4 shows. The photos below are sure to persuade you to go:
click to enlarge
What are you waiting for? Find your tickets at itchyo.com.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
The itchy-O drumline enters the Merc.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
A dragon emerges from the stage and into the audience.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Of course, audience members showed up in costume
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Smoke guns are just one of the immersive elements.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
The bandmembers playing among audience members is another signature touch.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Costumes are almost like installations in this troupe, which adds to the lore.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
And it's not just drums that the troupe is playing.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
The members have always worn masks to keep their identity anonymous.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Another installation moving through the crowd.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
It wouldn't be complete without confetti!
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Dancers also perform throughout.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
This year's Hallowmass lore is titled Echoes of the Aoth.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
It's unlike any other concert you'll see.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
