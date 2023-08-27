 Photos: GRiZ Closes Out Saturday Night of Vortex 2023, Meow Wolf's Music Festival | Westword
Photos: GRiZ Closes Out Saturday Night of Vortex Music Festival

Arguably the most anticipated act of the weekend, GRiZ closed out the festival's second night along with BLOND:ISH.
August 27, 2023
Self-described as making the 'party-poppin' corner of bass music, GRiZ is known for his sax-blastin. Evan Semón Photography
This is Meow Wolf's second Vortex in Denver after moving the music festival here from Taos last year, and the music festival's second night at the JunkYard on Saturday, August 26, was capped off with headliners GRiZ and BLOND:ISH, who both gave fans a night to remember (or not, depending on substance choice).
click to enlarge
Just in case you forgot that the festival was brought you by Meow Wolf, the entrance exhibited the art collective's special kind of "weird."
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
GRiZ closed out the night on the main stage.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The best travel solution at Vortex; there was no parking provided.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
GRiZ closed out the night on the main stage.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge man crouches on stage with a saxophone between his legs
Grant Kwiecinski, aka GRiZ, gets a better look at his fans.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge woman wearing a bucket hat sings into a crystal-covered microphone
GRiZ also welcomed guests on stage to join in his early set.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Smoke and lights added to the stage show for the multi-talented GRiZ.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
GRiZ was arguably the most anticipated act of the three-day festival.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
GRiZ with a little help from his friends.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The Denver-based producer is known for playing his sax live.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Meanwhile, BLOND:ISH was deejaying at the secondary stage.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A crowd gathers to close the night out with BLOND:ISH.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
BLOND:ISH, aka Vivi-ann Bekos, is from Montreal, Canada.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Fans at the BLOND:ISH set.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
It was amazing cape weather.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Festival lounge brought to you by Meow Wolf.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
GRiZ lights the night as he closed out Saturday of Meow Wolf's Vortex 2023 music festival.
Evan Semón Photography
The festival's final day is today, August 27. Tickets are available at vortex.meowwolf.com.
