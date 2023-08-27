Photos: GRiZ Closes Out Saturday Night of Vortex Music Festival

[
click to enlarge
Just in case you forgot that the festival was brought you by Meow Wolf, the entrance exhibited the art collective's special kind of "weird."
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
GRiZ closed out the night on the main stage.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The best travel solution at Vortex; there was no parking provided.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
GRiZ closed out the night on the main stage.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Grant Kwiecinski, aka GRiZ, gets a better look at his fans.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
GRiZ also welcomed guests on stage to join in his early set.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Smoke and lights added to the stage show for the multi-talented GRiZ.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
GRiZ was arguably the most anticipated act of the three-day festival.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
GRiZ with a little help from his friends.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The Denver-based producer is known for playing his sax live.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Meanwhile, BLOND:ISH was deejaying at the secondary stage.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A crowd gathers to close the night out with BLOND:ISH.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
BLOND:ISH, aka Vivi-ann Bekos, is from Montreal, Canada.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Fans at the BLOND:ISH set.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
It was amazing cape weather.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Festival lounge brought to you by Meow Wolf.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge The festival's final day is today, August 27. Tickets are available at vortex.meowwolf.com.
GRiZ lights the night as he closed out Saturday of Meow Wolf's Vortex 2023 music festival.
Evan Semón Photography
