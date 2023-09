Photos: Phish Dicks Night Two Ends With "Wilson," "Split Open and Melt" and Balloons

Wolfman’s Brother” and returning after a break to end the final set with

Split Open and Melt.”

It's two nights down, two to go for Phish at Dick's this Labor Day weekend, as the band returned to Colorado for its annual four-night run from August 31 to September 3.Inside or outside Dick's Sporting Goods Park , you can still feel the jams that keep concert-goers bobbing their heads and tapping their toes long after the final notes are played. Highlights from the second night include the seminal jam band opening with ""Wilson" and "