Photos: Phish Dicks Night Two Ends With "Wilson," "Split Open and Melt" and Balloons

[
{
"name": "Editor Picks / STN Combo",
"component": "17242653",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "17261320",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "17261321",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 25
}
]
It's two nights down, two to go for Phish
at Dick's this Labor Day weekend, as the band returned to Colorado for its annual four-night run from August 31 to September 3.
Inside or outside Dick's Sporting Goods Park
, you can still feel the jams that keep concert-goers bobbing their heads and tapping their toes long after the final notes are played. Highlights from the second night include the seminal jam band opening with "Wolfman’s Brother” and returning after a break to end the final set with
"Wilson" and "Split Open and Melt.”
click to enlarge
Moo-Moo fashion, of course, was on full display.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Trey Anastasio kicks off night two at 2023 Phish at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Vendors on Shakedown Street have plenty of Fishman's well-known symbol.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The band kicked off night two with "Wolfman's Brother."
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Anastasio co-founded Phish in 1983.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Classic Phish bros.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Golden and ready to go on Shakdown Street!
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Page McConnell, keyboardist for Phish.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A Mike Gordon cut-out made an appearance outside Dick's among the balloons.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
We couldn't agree more.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Phish's four-night run at Dick's is an annual tradition.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Bassist Mike Gordon.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Drummer Jon Fishman.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
You'll never get four for $20, but apparently you can get one for $10.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Meanwhile, it could be $500 to rent a tank that supplies 300 people.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Thousands gathered for the second night of Phish's four-day run. See you tonight!
Evan Semón Photography
Keep
Free
KEEP WESTWORD FREE...
Since we started Westword
, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.