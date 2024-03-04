Photos: WinterWonderGrass Rings In Eleventh Year With Sold-Out Festival

[
{
"name": "Editor Picks",
"component": "17242653",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Inline Links",
"component": "18838239",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "17261320",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Inline Links",
"component": "18838239",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "17261321",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 25
}
]
WinterWonderGrass
returned to Steamboat Springs the first weekend of March for three nights of bluegrass and brews surrounded by snowy peaks. The eleventh iteration of the annual festival was fully sold out, thanks to a stellar lineup that included headliners the Dead South, Pickin' on the Dead, Lindsay Lou and the Sam Grisman Project on Friday, March 1; Paul Cauthen, Kitchen Dwellers, Andy Frasco & the U.N. and AJ Lee & Blue Summit on Saturday, March 2; and the Infamous Stringdusters, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle, WinterWonderWomen and Daniel Donato on Sunday, March 3.
Take a look at photos from the fest below:
click to enlarge
It's always smiles for miles at WinterWonderGrass.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
AJ Lee & Blue Summit came in from California.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
Mountain Grass Unit on Friday, March 1.
Tobin Voggesser
Kyle Hollingsworth sat in with Pickin' on the Dead for its Friday night set.
Tobin Voggesser
click to enlarge
The Dead South closed out Friday night on the main stage.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
Nate Hilts of the Dead South.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
Madeleine Hawthorne (right) also performed on Friday, March 1.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
East Nash Grass came in from Nashville for the Friday festivities.
Tobin Voggesser
click to enlarge
The Sam Grisman Project was founded by the son of the one and only David Grisman.
Tobin Voggesser
click to enlarge
The Dead South had a set that evoked the band's name.
Tobin Voggesser
click to enlarge
Ready for day two!
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
Lindsay Lou took the stage with the Kitchen Dwellers on Saturday, March 2.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
Paul Cauthen rocked out through the snow for his headlining set on Saturday, March 2.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
Daniel Donato makes the ultimate jam face during his Sunday set.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
Molly Tuttle, fresh off her Grammy win for Best Bluegrass Album.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
Grammy winner Molly Tuttle on stage with her band.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
If you've seen Sierra Ferrell once, you know she's an act to remember...and to see over and over again!
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
The Infamous Stringdusters closed out the festival as the Sunday headliners.
Tobin Voggesser
See you next year!
Find more concerts on our concert calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE...
Since we started Westword
, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.