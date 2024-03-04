 Photos: WinterWonderGrass Rings in Eleventh Year With Sold-Out Festival | Westword
Music Festivals

Photos: WinterWonderGrass Rings In Eleventh Year With Sold-Out Festival

Festival highlights included sit-ins with Pickin' on the Dead, as well as phenomenal sets from WinterWonderWomen, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Ferrell and more.
March 4, 2024
WinterWonderGrass was in Steamboat Springs from March 1 to 3. Tobin Voggesser
WinterWonderGrass returned to Steamboat Springs the first weekend of March for three nights of bluegrass and brews surrounded by snowy peaks. The eleventh iteration of the annual festival was fully sold out, thanks to a stellar lineup that included headliners the Dead South, Pickin' on the Dead, Lindsay Lou and the Sam Grisman Project on Friday, March 1; Paul Cauthen, Kitchen Dwellers, Andy Frasco & the U.N. and AJ Lee & Blue Summit on Saturday, March 2; and the Infamous Stringdusters, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle, WinterWonderWomen and Daniel Donato on Sunday, March 3.

Take a look at photos from the fest below:
click to enlarge people smiling with a snowy background
It's always smiles for miles at WinterWonderGrass.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge woman playing a mandolin
AJ Lee & Blue Summit came in from California.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge bluegrass band playing
Mountain Grass Unit on Friday, March 1.
Tobin Voggesser
a man playing keyboard
Kyle Hollingsworth sat in with Pickin' on the Dead for its Friday night set.
Tobin Voggesser
click to enlarge a stage in front of a big crowd with gold lights
The Dead South closed out Friday night on the main stage.
Lauren Hartmann


click to enlarge man playing guitar
Nate Hilts of the Dead South.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge bluegrass musicians on stage
Madeleine Hawthorne (right) also performed on Friday, March 1.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge bluegrass musicians on stage
East Nash Grass came in from Nashville for the Friday festivities.
Tobin Voggesser
click to enlarge bluegrass musicians on stage
The Sam Grisman Project was founded by the son of the one and only David Grisman.
Tobin Voggesser
click to enlarge band on stage
The Dead South had a set that evoked the band's name.
Tobin Voggesser
click to enlarge group of smiling people in the snow
Ready for day two!
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge man with banjo and woman singing on stage
Lindsay Lou took the stage with the Kitchen Dwellers on Saturday, March 2.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge man singing on stage while snow falls
Paul Cauthen rocked out through the snow for his headlining set on Saturday, March 2.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge man with long hair playing the guitar
Daniel Donato makes the ultimate jam face during his Sunday set.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge woman playing guitar
Molly Tuttle, fresh off her Grammy win for Best Bluegrass Album.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge
Grammy winner Molly Tuttle on stage with her band.
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge woman singing into microphone
If you've seen Sierra Ferrell once, you know she's an act to remember...and to see over and over again!
Lauren Hartmann
click to enlarge bluegrass band on stage
The Infamous Stringdusters closed out the festival as the Sunday headliners.
Tobin Voggesser
See you next year!

Find more concerts on our concert calendar.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
