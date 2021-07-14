Pinegrove, Remi Wolf, Allah-Las Headline Underground Music Showcase

- Local
While the Underground Music Showcase has traditionally been held in July, this year's festival will run August 27 through 29 at various venues along South Broadway.
Today, Two Parts, the event production company that bought UMS from the Denver Post in 2018, announced main-stage acts including Pinegrove, Remi Wolf, Allah-Las, Shannon & the Clams, Neil Frances and dozens of local acts that will also perform over three days.
Pushing UMS back a month gave organizers more time to make the festival a safer and more robust event, they say.
“After twenty years of Underground Music Showcase, we were thrilled to be able to carry on our tradition virtually last year by raising $75,000 for independent musicians,” shares festival owner Casey Berry in a statement. “With that said, we couldn’t be happier to be in-person for 2021 to not only support live music and local bands, but to support more than a dozen independent bars and restaurants on Broadway!”
The full UMS lineup:
Pinegrove
Remi Wolf
Allah-Las
Shannon & the Clams
Neil Frances
Goth Babe
Dâm-Funk
Yoke Lore
SofÍa Valdés
Kamauu
MIKE
Thee Sacred Souls
Ekkstacy
ABEASITY JONES
A-Mac & The Height
Adiel Mitchell
all:Lo Collective
Amazing Adventures
The Andersons
Audible
Augustus
Average Jonny
Azon
The Barlow
Bear and the Beasts
Bellhoss
Big Dopes
Big J. Beats
Bison Bone
BLACKCELL
Bleak Mystique
Bobby Amulet & the Scream Queens
BOWSHOCK
Brothers of Brass
Bud Bronson & the Good Timers
Bun Bun
Bury Mia
CAPYAC
CATDOG
Cat Evans
Cities in the Sky
CITRA
Civil Engineer
Claire Heywood
Corsicana
Cous
Creekbed
CRL CRRLL
Dandu
Dante Elephante
Dawn Safari
DEADLUV
despAIR jordan
Digg
DLZMKSBTS
Dogwalker
Don Chicharrón
Down Time
Doze
Duke Justice
EDDY KRUGER
El Javi
Eldren
Elektric Animals
ELLE GREEN
Emerald Siam
Erin Stereo
Esperas
Esther Rose
ESU THE ILLEST
FACETATMAMI
The Fey
Fire Motel
Firstimers
Float Like a Buffalo
Fred Fancy
Funk Hunk
FURBIE CAKES
Future.exboyfriend
The Gaines Brothers
GhostPulse
The Grand Alliance
The Green House Band
Gabriel Valentine
Gestalt
GILA TEEN
Glass Cases
Green Druid
Griffith James
Grim & Darling
Heated Bones
Heavy Diamond Ring
The Heavy Hours
Hellgrammites
Holdfast.
Honey Blazer
IANxSOLO
Immigrant's Child
Ipecac
Isadora Eden
iZCALLi
Jaay Micheal
Jelie
John Lensing
JOOHS UHP
Joshy Soul
Julian St. Nightmare
Kahlil Cezanne
Kaitlyn Williams
Kayla Marque
Kellindo Kenny Cornbread
KID MASK
KILTRO
King Cardinal
Kingdom Jasmine
Lando Burch
Levi Double U
Little Trips
LNLYGRL
Lolita
Los Mocochetes
The Mañanas
ManyColors
MEANTEAM
Messiahvore
Midnight Petroleum
Mile High Soul Club
The Milk Blossoms
Mlady
Monk Gyatso
Moon Pussy
MORLOX
Motion Trap
MYTHIRST
N3ptune
NATIVE DAUGHTERS
Navy
Neoma
NEVER KENNEZARD
NO-FVCE
No Special Occasion
Oli McCracken
One Flew West
Oregon Space Trail of Doom
Panther Martin
Paul DeHaven
Peer Review
Pink Fuzz
Pout House
Pretty. Loud.
PRINCESS DEWCLAW
Ramakhandra
Ray Reed Record Thieves
Retrofette (DJ Set)
Rootbeer Richie and the Reveille
Rubedo
SAVAGE BASS GOAT
The Savage Blush
Schama Noel
The Sickly Hecks
Shad Buxman and the Graveyard Shift
Shady Oaks
Shovelin Stone
SHAUNTAY CAMARO
SHOCKER MOM
SKYFLOOR
Slow Caves
Smirk
The Smokestack Relics
Specific Ocean
Strange Americans
Street Cats Making Love: A Grateful Dead Tribute
The Still Tide
SUNNNNER
Tarantula Bill
Toussaint Lorenz
Uncle Lame Bake
Venus Cruz & Super Distant Boyfriend
Voight
VYNYL
Waxcat
We Are Not a Glum Lot
Weir
Wessyde
Wes Watkins
The Whimsy of Things
Wildermiss
YaSi
Yugs
YUNG LURCH
ZEMBU
Zoe Berman & the Loveseats
UMS runs August 27 to 29 at various venues on South Broadway. Weekend passes, $60, and weekend-pass four-packs, $220, are on sale now at the Underground Music Showcase website.
