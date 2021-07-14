Pinegrove, Remi Wolf, Allah-Las Headline Underground Music Showcase

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

While the Underground Music Showcase has traditionally been held in July, this year's festival will run August 27 through 29 at various venues along South Broadway.

Today, Two Parts, the event production company that bought UMS from the Denver Post in 2018, announced main-stage acts including Pinegrove, Remi Wolf, Allah-Las, Shannon & the Clams, Neil Frances and dozens of local acts that will also perform over three days.

Pushing UMS back a month gave organizers more time to make the festival a safer and more robust event, they say.

“After twenty years of Underground Music Showcase, we were thrilled to be able to carry on our tradition virtually last year by raising $75,000 for independent musicians,” shares festival owner Casey Berry in a statement. “With that said, we couldn’t be happier to be in-person for 2021 to not only support live music and local bands, but to support more than a dozen independent bars and restaurants on Broadway!”

The full UMS lineup:

Pinegrove

Remi Wolf

Allah-Las

Shannon & the Clams

Neil Frances

Goth Babe

Dâm-Funk

Yoke Lore

SofÍa Valdés

Kamauu

MIKE

Thee Sacred Souls

Ekkstacy

ABEASITY JONES

A-Mac & The Height

Adiel Mitchell

all:Lo Collective

Amazing Adventures

The Andersons

Audible

Augustus

Average Jonny

Azon

The Barlow

Bear and the Beasts

Bellhoss

Big Dopes

Big J. Beats

Bison Bone

BLACKCELL

Bleak Mystique

Bobby Amulet & the Scream Queens

BOWSHOCK

Brothers of Brass

Bud Bronson & the Good Timers

Bun Bun

Bury Mia

CAPYAC

CATDOG

Cat Evans

Cities in the Sky

CITRA

Civil Engineer

Claire Heywood

Corsicana

Cous

Creekbed

CRL CRRLL

Dandu

Dante Elephante

Dawn Safari

DEADLUV

despAIR jordan

Digg

DLZMKSBTS

Dogwalker

Don Chicharrón

Down Time

Doze

Duke Justice

EDDY KRUGER

El Javi

Eldren

Elektric Animals

ELLE GREEN

Emerald Siam

Erin Stereo

Esperas

Esther Rose

ESU THE ILLEST

FACETATMAMI

The Fey

Fire Motel

Firstimers

Float Like a Buffalo

Fred Fancy

Funk Hunk

FURBIE CAKES

Future.exboyfriend

The Gaines Brothers

GhostPulse

The Grand Alliance

The Green House Band

Gabriel Valentine

Gestalt

GILA TEEN

Glass Cases

Green Druid

Griffith James

Grim & Darling

Heated Bones

Heavy Diamond Ring

The Heavy Hours

Hellgrammites

Holdfast.

Honey Blazer

IANxSOLO

Immigrant's Child

Ipecac

Isadora Eden

iZCALLi

Jaay Micheal

Jelie

John Lensing

JOOHS UHP

Joshy Soul

Julian St. Nightmare

Kahlil Cezanne

Kaitlyn Williams

Kayla Marque

Kellindo Kenny Cornbread

KID MASK

KILTRO

King Cardinal

Kingdom Jasmine

Lando Burch

Levi Double U

Little Trips

LNLYGRL

Lolita

Los Mocochetes

The Mañanas

ManyColors

MEANTEAM

Messiahvore

Midnight Petroleum

Mile High Soul Club

The Milk Blossoms

Mlady

Monk Gyatso

Moon Pussy

MORLOX

Motion Trap

MYTHIRST

N3ptune

NATIVE DAUGHTERS

Navy

Neoma

NEVER KENNEZARD

NO-FVCE

No Special Occasion

Oli McCracken

One Flew West

Oregon Space Trail of Doom

Panther Martin

Paul DeHaven

Peer Review

Pink Fuzz

Pout House

Pretty. Loud.

PRINCESS DEWCLAW

Ramakhandra

Ray Reed Record Thieves

Retrofette (DJ Set)

Rootbeer Richie and the Reveille

Rubedo

SAVAGE BASS GOAT

The Savage Blush

Schama Noel

The Sickly Hecks

Shad Buxman and the Graveyard Shift

Shady Oaks

Shovelin Stone

SHAUNTAY CAMARO

SHOCKER MOM

SKYFLOOR

Slow Caves

Smirk

The Smokestack Relics

Specific Ocean

Strange Americans

Street Cats Making Love: A Grateful Dead Tribute

The Still Tide

SUNNNNER

Tarantula Bill

Toussaint Lorenz

Uncle Lame Bake

Venus Cruz & Super Distant Boyfriend

Voight

VYNYL

Waxcat

We Are Not a Glum Lot

Weir

Wessyde

Wes Watkins

The Whimsy of Things

Wildermiss

YaSi

Yugs

YUNG LURCH

ZEMBU

Zoe Berman & the Loveseats

UMS runs August 27 to 29 at various venues on South Broadway. Weekend passes, $60, and weekend-pass four-packs, $220, are on sale now at the Underground Music Showcase website.