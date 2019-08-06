Plume Varia and the Fly at Sonic Ranch

Shon Cobbs: “We spent ten days recording our album with David J at Sonic Ranch studios in Tornillo, Texas. Next door to our main studio was the ‘Echo House,’ a separate house where each room has a distinct character driven by its natural acoustics. This is where we decided to record our backing vocals; however, our sessions kept getting interrupted by a distinct buzz. This intrusive sound was not from faulty equipment, but rather the buzz of the largest fly we’d ever seen. David, with his propensity for creative production, insisted that we must halt everything we were doing and record that bugger!

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“We could not see David’s efforts to get this mammoth Texan fly to cooperate, but since the Echo House mics were hot, boy, could we hear every last sound. What followed were the sounds of an elegant madman as he hunted that elusive buzz, married with a barrage of hilarious British curses and curious thuds, until, alas, victorious, David J caught the giant fly! We recorded the imprisoned insect, then reversed it, looped it, and featured it on our song ‘Fort Bliss,’ from the album Fact | Fiction.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

