Production Audio Agency The Post Haus Opens Branch in Denver

Denver is no stranger to new audio production agencies moving to town, but Sam Billen and Brock Babcock want to make sure The Post Haus is integrated with the city.
"We’ve tried to slowly kind of inch our way in because we wanted to do our research and we don't want to step on toes of the competition," Billen says. "We want to make sure we don't offend the local market by just bringing in a bunch of outsiders."
Billen was composing for film, television and commercials before he started Primary Color Music, a custom music house, in Kansas City in 2015 with two other composers (his brother Dan and Ryan Pinkston). Their team has composed music for brands like Wendy’s, Gatorade and Puma.
Over the next few years, Billen began to transition from solely composing music for film and advertising by launching The Garden, a music library, and The Post Haus, a full-service production audio agency, also based in Kansas City. The Post Haus and Primary Color Music were recently tapped to provide audio for the Oscars Experience, an ongoing exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
It’s a big building, but Billen knew the team could gradually grow into it. While the building has a voiceover booth with a monitor and a number of rooms downstairs, Billen says he eventually wants to put in a Foley room, used for recording everyday sound effects in post-production, and a room for 5.1 mixing.
On one of his many visits to Denver over the last year, Billen and some other members of Kansas City team were talking to a bartender at Finn’s Manor in RiNo about The Post Haus, when the bartender asked if they were hiring. The bartender called his friend Connor Birch, who plays keyboards for Denver rock band Flaural. About an hour into their conversation Birch was hired as an engineer for Post Haus. Colin Johnson, who sings for Flaural, was also hired as a producer.
Billen says a majority of the projects the Denver team has been working on so far are in advertising, as well as working with Denver video production company Lumenati and broadcast media and branding company Spillt. Billen already established connections with the advertising firm Barkley, as it has headquarters in Kansas City. Barkley recently moved its Boulder outpost to Denver.
For more information, visit primarycolormusic.com.