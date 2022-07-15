Put on Your Dancing Shoes: Disco Pig Reopens in New Location

Disco Pig, a disco dance club that opened in March, is already moving to a new location. But fans of the club won't have to go far: The bigger and better space is still located in Larimer Square, and has its grand opening tonight.
“We moved right across the street,” says Josh Schmitz, founder of Handsome Boys Hospitality, which created the club as well as dive bar Slashers and Hidden Gems Ice Cream, among other spots.
“We wanted a new, fresh feel. Larimer Square is going through a bunch of changes, and the [new] location was bigger and better. It seemed like a better fit for us,” Schmitz explains. “To move is a bit of a pain. But we are really excited about the new location. Our crowd has been amazing, and our supporters. We just won [Westword's] Best Dance Club in Denver, and we continue to look forward to improving on that.”
Not only is the new location twice the size of its original, but the club has been able to make other changes. It has a revamped reservation system, a patio, amplified sound and many more surprises for the grand reopening.
“For opening night, we have Paws from the Denver Nuggets," Schmitz says. "He is a great friend and is going to kick off Friday night. And then Saturday, in coalition with...Taste of France, we actually have [French DJ] Cedric Gervais coming in.”
And Schmitz has other irons in the fire. “We just opened up RiNo Country Club and Casey Jones Pizza Party Bar. And so three openings in the last two months has been wild and a lot on our plates. We're looking forward to getting those up and rocking,” he says.
With so many openings in just one year, Handsome Boys Hospitality is poised to keep introducing Denver to more bar, club and eatery concepts.
“We grew exponentially during COVID. We don't really have any plans on slowing down anytime soon. We are really excited for the opportunity that we were given,” says Schmitz. “And we are really excited to reintroduce ourselves.”
Disco Pig grand reopening, 9 p.m. Friday, July 15, 1414 Larimer Street. Find out more here.