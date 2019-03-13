Quinn XCII Opens up About His Mental Health Struggles

Quinn XCII saw fans expressing mental health struggles online and was inspired to do the same in his music.

Ever since he dropped his 2015 debut, Change of Scenery, fans have been telling Quinn XCII that his music has helped them get through their lowest moments.

“As more of [the messages] came in, it was as if the door was knocking on my brain and saying, ‘Why am I not speaking on my own struggles?’ Everyone’s telling me it helped them so much. The fans really gave me courage to [speak up more] as well,” he tells Westword, fresh off two February listening parties for his sophomore record, From Michigan With Love, and ahead of a March 23 concert at the Fillmore Auditorium.

Quinn (real name Mikael Temrowski) evolved quickly from being a dorm-room producer to a bona fide indie pop star. He's built his career on affectionate, catchy and youthful songs. From Michigan With Love is the furthest he's waded into adulthood.