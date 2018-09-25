WinterWonderGrass Announces Star-Studded 2019 Lineup

Trampled by Turtles, Railroad Earth and the Infamous Stringdusters headline the seventh annual WinterWonderGrass, which returns to Steamboat Springs February 22 through 24. The three-day festival showcases more than twenty bluegrass and roots acts on three heated indoor stages and one outdoor stage.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
While music is the main emphasis of WinterWonderGrass, the festival also focuses on sustainability, philanthropic endeavors and the roots of mountain culture, and has contributed $100,000 to local environmental groups and youth education programs, as well as local and global humanitarian causes.
"Steamboat is now one of my homes, and that has permeated down into my team," WinterWonderGrass founder Scotty Stoughton says in a statement. "The love, support and appreciation we feel from the community inspires us to make the City proud. We always set out to develop WinterWonderGrass with our host towns as a partnership, relying on each other to deliver an outstanding experience for locals, and the guests that work so hard to make the pilgrimage. It's beyond an honor to continue to build the legacy of the original WinterWonderGrass in Colorado."
The festival's lineup also includes the California Honeydrops, Fruition, Billy Strings, The Lil Smokies, Della Mae with Bonnie Paine, Jeff Austin Band, the Shook Twins, Lindsay Lou, Love Canon and River Whyless. Additional artists include Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Pickin on the Dead, Town Mountain, Rapidgrass, Upstate, Wood Belly, The Sweet Lillies, Chain Station, the Lonesome Days and the Jay Roemer Band.
Three-day general admission tickets, which go on sale Tuesday, September 25, start at $179, and VIP three-day tickets start at $319 for a limited time. Select two-mountain tickets, Coast-to-Coast (three locations) and single/two-day tickets are available for purchase as well. All three-day festival tickets include a reusable Klean Kanteen commemorative festival mug. Additional information can be found at winterwondergrass.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!