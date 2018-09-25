WinterWonderGrass Announces Star-Studded 2019 Lineup

The Infamous Stringdusters are one of the headliners of next year's WinterWondergrass.

Trampled by Turtles, Railroad Earth and the Infamous Stringdusters headline the seventh annual WinterWonderGrass, which returns to Steamboat Springs February 22 through 24. The three-day festival showcases more than twenty bluegrass and roots acts on three heated indoor stages and one outdoor stage.

While music is the main emphasis of WinterWonderGrass, the festival also focuses on sustainability, philanthropic endeavors and the roots of mountain culture, and has contributed $100,000 to local environmental groups and youth education programs, as well as local and global humanitarian causes.

"Steamboat is now one of my homes, and that has permeated down into my team," WinterWonderGrass founder Scotty Stoughton says in a statement. "The love, support and appreciation we feel from the community inspires us to make the City proud. We always set out to develop WinterWonderGrass with our host towns as a partnership, relying on each other to deliver an outstanding experience for locals, and the guests that work so hard to make the pilgrimage. It's beyond an honor to continue to build the legacy of the original WinterWonderGrass in Colorado."