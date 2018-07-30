Punk Is Dead: Rancid Headlines a Craft Brew, Food and Music Festival

The corporatization of punk is old news – dead by 1978, if you believe the anarchist rockers in Crass. But in recent years, the Scallywag! Craft Brew, Food and Music Festival has been resurrecting the once rebellious genre, taking it from the streets into the world of artisan eateries and independent breweries.
“Back for its third installment, Scallywag! is going to be bigger than ever with an incredible lineup of breweries and epic bands," promises Cameron Collins, co-producer of the festival, in an announcement of the event. "Rancid, Bad Religion, Pennywise and friends will pair perfectly with the brewery lineups we’ve got in store for 2018.” And it's all coming to Denver on September 22.
Scallywag! will bring more than 100 craft brew selections from breweries around the country, such as Avery Brewing, Stone Brewing, Wild Barrel, Funkwerks, Burgeon Beer Co., Thr3e Punks Ales, Artifex Brewing and Pure Project.
Rancid – not the first word a brewery might want to associate with its brand – will be returning to Denver for the second time this year to headline the fest. (The act's first 2018 engagement in the city was at the Denver Performing Arts Complex's Sculpture Park back in June—punk indeed.)
The full list of Scallywag! dates include:
Saturday, September 22 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Rancid, Pennywise, Bad Religion, the Interrupters, Mad Caddies and more
Sunday, September 23 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater, Rancid, Bad Religion, Pennywise, the Interrupters, and more
Saturday, September 29 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre, Bad Religion, Pennywise, Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake, the Interrupters, and more
Sunday, September 30 - Boise, ID - CenturyLink & Grove Plaza, Bad Religion, Pennywise, Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake, The Interrupters, and more
Saturday, October 20 - San Diego, CA - Waterfront Park, Rancid, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Hepcat, Less Than Jake, the Interrupters, Beach Goons, presented by 91X
Tickets for Scallywag! go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, August 3. Though prices haven't been listed yet, we're pretty sure they're higher than the $5 that punk shows have cost for decades. For more information, go to the Scallywag! website.
