Punk Is Dead: Rancid Headlines a Craft Brew, Food and Music Festival

The corporatization of punk is old news – dead by 1978, if you believe the anarchist rockers in Crass. But in recent years, the Scallywag! Craft Brew, Food and Music Festival has been resurrecting the once rebellious genre, taking it from the streets into the world of artisan eateries and independent breweries.

“Back for its third installment, Scallywag! is going to be bigger than ever with an incredible lineup of breweries and epic bands," promises Cameron Collins, co-producer of the festival, in an announcement of the event. "Rancid, Bad Religion, Pennywise and friends will pair perfectly with the brewery lineups we’ve got in store for 2018.” And it's all coming to Denver on September 22.

Scallywag! will bring more than 100 craft brew selections from breweries around the country, such as Avery Brewing, Stone Brewing, Wild Barrel, Funkwerks, Burgeon Beer Co., Thr3e Punks Ales, Artifex Brewing and Pure Project.