Rap Trio A$cension Is Gen Z's Answer to Old-School Hip-Hop

The spirit of old-school hip-hop collectives such as Wu-Tang Clan and N.W.A. is alive and well in A$cension, a trio formed by Aurora-based rappers Jupe$ (born Isaac Sarles), Don (Dontay Augustine) and Mr. Counted Out (Miguel Acevedo). The three Gen-Z MCs have somehow managed to nail a style of rap that peaked before they were even born, and have reinterpreted it in a way that appeals to hip-hop fans of all generations.
With its funky, jazz-inspired instrumentals and hard-hitting bars, Augustine agrees that "old-school hip-hop" is an apt description of the trio's sound. "That's the easiest way to relate to it — that late-’80s, early-’90s hip-hop," he says. "People can imagine that very easily, so when they do hear it, they're like, 'Okay, I see what they were talking about,' but then also see the differences in our style. While we do take that inspiration, we're still our own artists, so obviously what we make and create will be different and special in its own way."
Sarles and Augustine, both nineteen, became friends while attending Overland High School and created A$cension in late 2019 after discovering each other's MC skills. "I've always been rapping — just shitting around," recalls Sarles. "And from time to time, I would write full songs using instrumentals from YouTube. Then I showed [Augustine] one day while we were hanging out, and he started spitting some bars, too, and we definitely saw that there was something forming there."
Twenty-one-year-old Acevedo also went to Overland, and was pursuing rap on his own before he joined A$cension. "He had his own little rap thing going," says Sarles, "and we started kicking it, and one day he was like, 'Can I be in A$cension?' I was like, 'Sure! Why not?' It was still in the early stages of everything, so it felt like everybody could be a part of this."
They settled on the name A$cension because it embodies their goals for their music. "The definition is 'the act of rising to a higher position of more importance.' And it definitely felt like that's what we were trying to do with all of this," Sarles explains. "It spoke to us. We had to switch it up a little bit, though, and throw the dollar sign in the name, because there's like five other Ascensions on Spotify."
From the first bump of bass on A$cension's latest EP, you'll understand why it's called The Party Pack. It's an upbeat, sonic departure from the group's 2021 debut, First Initiation, which "focused more on the slow, melodic, rhythmic instrumentals," Sarles explains. "This one, we went for more of the bass-hitting, bouncy type of beats. More than anything, we just wanted to show our versatility. It's not really music that we make too often; it's not our niche. But we definitely can do stuff like that if need be."
But the style was Acevedo's niche prior to joining A$cension. "It's more inclusive of Miguel's artist style, as well. That's the type of music he makes," Augustine adds. "So we still look for ways to incorporate that, because as a collective, you have to be able to still put that forth as a group. That's why you have a collective — to show all the different sides and versatility within it."
Not every A$cension song showcases all three members, and that's fine with them. "We definitely switch it up, for sure," says Sarles. "We'll have songs with just one of us, two of us, all three, or two and then a feature. We like to keep it fresh with every song we make."
But just because a song may only have vocals from one member doesn't mean the rest of A$cension wasn't involved in the process. "We bounce a lot of inspiration and ideas off of each other, and it helps us build toward those solo projects, as well," Sarles explains. "We're always learning from each other's musical abilities. If someone is stuck writing a line, we'll help each other out with that part. Working as a group definitely functions well, for sure."
One thing's for sure: The group is sticking together. "In the upcoming year, we definitely want to push for more shows," Sarles says. "At least double the number we did this year."
However, because Sarles and Augustine are both under 21, it's been difficult for them to book shows, as many of the concerts they want to play cater to 21+ audiences. "We've been able to do eight or nine shows. Luckily, those were 18+, but there's definitely been opportunities for shows that we just cannot even look into," laments Augustine. "That has been very annoying, especially because we interact with people older than us. Our closest friends in the rap community here are over 21, so we can't really even support them by going to their shows. Most of these places are functioning bars, and that's how they make the majority of their money. It's a business, so I can't get too upset about it, because I can't control my age."
It's a shame, though: A$cension truly comes alive on stage, and the energy the members draw from each other will make you wish that rap groups were still en vogue.
According to Sarles, A$cension has already started working on its next EP, tentatively planned for a January release — and that's not all. "We're already working on another EP that's almost done, called Paradise Island. It's going to be back to the roots of First Initiation in terms of the musicality," he says. "We're also working on the one after that. We always try to stay an album ahead, just so we have a plan to work toward."
Stay tuned!
The Party Pack is available on all streaming platforms now.