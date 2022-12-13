Support Us

Rap Trio A$cension Is Gen Z's Answer to Old-School Hip-Hop

December 13, 2022 5:00AM

Aurora-based rap trio A$cension just dropped its second EP, The Party Pack.
The spirit of old-school hip-hop collectives such as Wu-Tang Clan and N.W.A. is alive and well in A$cension, a trio formed by Aurora-based rappers Jupe$ (born Isaac Sarles), Don (Dontay Augustine) and Mr. Counted Out (Miguel Acevedo). The three Gen-Z MCs have somehow managed to nail a style of rap that peaked before they were even born, and have reinterpreted it in a way that appeals to hip-hop fans of all generations.

With its funky, jazz-inspired instrumentals and hard-hitting bars, Augustine agrees that "old-school hip-hop" is an apt description of the trio's sound. "That's the easiest way to relate to it — that late-’80s, early-’90s hip-hop," he says. "People can imagine that very easily, so when they do hear it, they're like, 'Okay, I see what they were talking about,' but then also see the differences in our style. While we do take that inspiration, we're still our own artists, so obviously what we make and create will be different and special in its own way."

Sarles and Augustine, both nineteen, became friends while attending Overland High School and created A$cension in late 2019 after discovering each other's MC skills. "I've always been rapping — just shitting around," recalls Sarles. "And from time to time, I would write full songs using instrumentals from YouTube. Then I showed [Augustine] one day while we were hanging out, and he started spitting some bars, too, and we definitely saw that there was something forming there."
Augustine (left) and Sarles are both only 19 years old, but have a soulful, old-school sound.
"This guy was like, 'Let me show y'all a song' — but he didn't emphasize that he was actually about to rap an entire song," Augustine adds. "Once I heard him rapping, I was like, 'Bro, we have to do something. We can't just have this talent and not capitalize on it.'" 

Twenty-one-year-old Acevedo also went to Overland, and was pursuing rap on his own before he joined A$cension. "He had his own little rap thing going," says Sarles, "and we started kicking it, and one day he was like, 'Can I be in A$cension?' I was like, 'Sure! Why not?' It was still in the early stages of everything, so it felt like everybody could be a part of this."

They settled on the name A$cension because it embodies their goals for their music. "The definition is 'the act of rising to a higher position of more importance.' And it definitely felt like that's what we were trying to do with all of this," Sarles explains. "It spoke to us. We had to switch it up a little bit, though, and throw the dollar sign in the name, because there's like five other Ascensions on Spotify."

From the first bump of bass on A$cension's latest EP, you'll understand why it's called The Party Pack. It's an upbeat, sonic departure from the group's 2021 debut, First Initiation, which "focused more on the slow, melodic, rhythmic instrumentals," Sarles explains. "This one, we went for more of the bass-hitting, bouncy type of beats. More than anything, we just wanted to show our versatility. It's not really music that we make too often; it's not our niche. But we definitely can do stuff like that if need be."

But the style was Acevedo's niche prior to joining A$cension. "It's more inclusive of Miguel's artist style, as well. That's the type of music he makes," Augustine adds. "So we still look for ways to incorporate that, because as a collective, you have to be able to still put that forth as a group. That's why you have a collective — to show all the different sides and versatility within it."
From left to right: Augustine, Sarles, and Avecedo of A$cension with friend Roger Leon
While the rap collective was the default model for success for many early rappers, it's rare to see such a group exist in mainstream hip-hop today. Clashing personalities, schedules and egos often lead artists to pursue solo careers instead, but the members of A$cension have found harmony by working together. From that first impromptu cypher between Sarles and Augustine to the addition of Acevedo, the trio has been driven by the idea that they can push each other to be better artists. "I'm big on being a helper," Augustine emphasizes. "It's different when someone is telling you, 'You have to be a rapper, you have to be this,' rather than trying to help you progress and be in that space with you."

Not every A$cension song showcases all three members, and that's fine with them. "We definitely switch it up, for sure," says Sarles. "We'll have songs with just one of us, two of us, all three, or two and then a feature. We like to keep it fresh with every song we make."

But just because a song may only have vocals from one member doesn't mean the rest of A$cension wasn't involved in the process. "We bounce a lot of inspiration and ideas off of each other, and it helps us build toward those solo projects, as well," Sarles explains. "We're always learning from each other's musical abilities. If someone is stuck writing a line, we'll help each other out with that part. Working as a group definitely functions well, for sure."
Sarles and Augustine take the stage with friend and frequent collaborator ReSrface.
Another reason that the group functions so well is because the members want to see each other succeed as individual artists outside of A$cension. Augustine sees a future where each member has his own Spotify page with his personal songs that could also be seen in the A$cension catalogue: Success for one member means success for the group. "If one person is getting more attention than the group collectively, we can then push that [music] toward the community a little harder while still doing the group stuff, too," he says. "That's what we want to do."

One thing's for sure: The group is sticking together. "In the upcoming year, we definitely want to push for more shows," Sarles says. "At least double the number we did this year."

However, because Sarles and Augustine are both under 21, it's been difficult for them to book shows, as many of the concerts they want to play cater to 21+ audiences. "We've been able to do eight or nine shows. Luckily, those were 18+, but there's definitely been opportunities for shows that we just cannot even look into," laments Augustine. "That has been very annoying, especially because we interact with people older than us. Our closest friends in the rap community here are over 21, so we can't really even support them by going to their shows. Most of these places are functioning bars, and that's how they make the majority of their money. It's a business, so I can't get too upset about it, because I can't control my age."

It's a shame, though: A$cension truly comes alive on stage, and the energy the members draw from each other will make you wish that rap groups were still en vogue.

According to Sarles, A$cension has already started working on its next EP, tentatively planned for a January release — and that's not all. "We're already working on another EP that's almost done, called Paradise Island. It's going to be back to the roots of First Initiation in terms of the musicality," he says. "We're also working on the one after that. We always try to stay an album ahead, just so we have a plan to work toward."

Stay tuned!

The Party Pack is available on all streaming platforms now.
Cleo Mirza is a real-life Daria Morgendorfer who worships at the altar of Missy Elliot. She left the East Coast to live vicariously through Colorado's drag performers, and only returns for the pizza. Cleo has been a contributing writer for Westword since 2019, covering music, arts, and cannabis. She loves white wine, medical marijuana, and her possessed chihuahua, Rudy.
