Why Local Rapper AP Charged $100 for His Album Release Party

Rapper Anthony Porch, who goes by AP, drops his album WINS today, March 19, at an exclusive release party at an undisclosed location. The price of a ticket started at $100, but as of the day of the show tickets were listed at $50.

The steep admission is AP's response to a music industry that pays artists too little, too late, where streaming revenue amounts to less than a cent per listen and venues get paid before artists at concerts.

It wasn't easy for AP to put a value on his brand, and he was initially skeptical about the $100 price tag, worrying tickets wouldn't move as fast as they did.