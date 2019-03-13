 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
TheR&B darlings in B2K — Omarion, Boog, Fizz and Raz-B — have united for the Millennium Tour this spring. The tour will hit Denver on May 23.
TheR&B darlings in B2K — Omarion, Boog, Fizz and Raz-B — have united for the Millennium Tour this spring. The tour will hit Denver on May 23.
B2K

Raz-B Almost Quit B2K's Tour Just Before Denver Concert Announcement

Kyle Harris | March 13, 2019 | 9:35am
AA

The turn-of-the-century R&B darlings in B2K – Omarion, Boog, Fizz and Raz-B — have united for the Millennium Tour, their first outing in more than a decade. Today, March 13, the band announced it would stop in Denver on May 23.

But until this morning, it was uncertain if all the members would continue on the road. Earlier this week, Raz B announced he was leaving the tour. His reason? Chris Stokes is around, and he feels unsafe. Raz accused Stokes, once B2K's manager, of molesting him; Stokes denies the accusation.

Now, Raz — who has been accused of staging publicity stunts in the past — has told his Instagram followers he's back on the show.

Continue Reading

Joined by Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, the Ring Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V, B2K is playing 25 cities around the United States, breaking out its biggest hits, including "Bump, Bump Bump," "Uh Huh," "What a Girl Wants," "Why I Love You" and "Girlfriend."

The Denver concert takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Pepsi Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Altitude Tickets

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: