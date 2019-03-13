Raz-B Almost Quit B2K's Tour Just Before Denver Concert Announcement

The turn-of-the-century R&B darlings in B2K – Omarion, Boog, Fizz and Raz-B — have united for the Millennium Tour, their first outing in more than a decade. Today, March 13, the band announced it would stop in Denver on May 23.
But until this morning, it was uncertain if all the members would continue on the road. Earlier this week, Raz B announced he was leaving the tour. His reason? Chris Stokes is around, and he feels unsafe. Raz accused Stokes, once B2K's manager, of molesting him; Stokes denies the accusation.
Now, Raz — who has been accused of staging publicity stunts in the past — has told his Instagram followers he's back on the show.
Joined by Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, the Ring Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V, B2K is playing 25 cities around the United States, breaking out its biggest hits, including "Bump, Bump Bump," "Uh Huh," "What a Girl Wants," "Why I Love You" and "Girlfriend."
The Denver concert takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Pepsi Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Altitude Tickets.
