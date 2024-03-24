 Opinion: Fans and Foes Discuss Denver Madonna Show | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: I Love Shows, and Madonna Was a Good Show!

"To all the trolls, get a life and leave her alone. She still has it at 65 years of age."
March 24, 2024
Madonna is still the queen of pop.
Madonna is still the queen of pop. Ricardo Gomes
Share this:
Madonna's Celebration Tour landed at Ball Arena on March 19, and when the star appeared shortly after 10 p.m., she proceeded to deliver an amazing performance, according to Culture Editor Emily Ferguson.

"Never forget who you are," Madonna told a dancer portraying her younger self.

And as she went on to demonstrate, Madonna definitely hasn't forgotten who she is: She has been, and always will be, the reigning queen of pop, Ferguson reports: "Never did I think I would be so thrilled to see a 65-year-old in lingerie simulate an orgy on stage with a horde of muscled dancers, but here we are: Madonna proves that true talent — and being a true icon — has nothing to do with age."

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of Ferguson's Madonna review, readers agree. Says Jennifer:
Best show I've seen in a long time.
Notes Steffan:
Damn she wasn't late and didn't accost a fan, I don't believe it was a Madonna show.
Adds Jose: 
I agree with you 100 percent. To all the trolls get a life and leave her alone. She still has it at 65 years of age.

Responds Joe:
Great people enjoy these nostalgia concerts; hopefully it wasn’t painfully expensive or she was two hours late. Enjoying a 65-year-old in lingerie, simulate an orgy sounds more like a mental issue or pornhub category, but whatever lights you up, Madonna has put out some great music in her time
And DJ Rockstar Aaron concludes:
It feels some Madonna "fans" of a certain age complaining haven't been to many shows in twenty years or they are the ones who go to a movie that starts at 8 p.m., then karens about twenty minutes of previews. Not personally a Madonna fan, but love shows and it was a good show. Touring shows are on timelines; unless there's a production issue artists aren't going on when they feel like it.

Denver has never been a supporter of pop music. Book the stepcousin's brother of Phish or Grateful Dead to headline Red Rocks and it will sell out; nobody will complain about the "in-house" scheduled time they go on.
Did you see the Madonna show? What did you think? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Madonna Proves She Is Still the Queen of Pop at Ball Arena Concert

Concert Reviews

Madonna Proves She Is Still the Queen of Pop at Ball Arena Concert

By Emily Ferguson
This Longmont Musician Plays Her Cello From a Trapeze...but That's Not All

Arts & Culture News

This Longmont Musician Plays Her Cello From a Trapeze...but That's Not All

By Justin Criado
City Park Jazz Announces 2024 Summer Lineup

Just Announced

City Park Jazz Announces 2024 Summer Lineup

By Westword Staff
All the Red Rocks 2024 Concerts Announced So Far

Concerts

All the Red Rocks 2024 Concerts Announced So Far

By Emily Ferguson
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation