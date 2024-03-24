Reader: I Love Shows, and Madonna Was a Good Show!

"Never forget who you are," Madonna told a dancer portraying her younger self.
And as she went on to demonstrate, Madonna definitely hasn't forgotten who she is: She has been, and always will be, the reigning queen of pop, Ferguson reports: "Never did I think I would be so thrilled to see a 65-year-old in lingerie simulate an orgy on stage with a horde of muscled dancers, but here we are: Madonna proves that true talent — and being a true icon — has nothing to do with age."
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of Ferguson's Madonna review, readers agree. Says Jennifer:
Best show I've seen in a long time.Notes Steffan:
Damn she wasn't late and didn't accost a fan, I don't believe it was a Madonna show.Adds Jose:
I agree with you 100 percent. To all the trolls get a life and leave her alone. She still has it at 65 years of age.
Responds Joe:
Great people enjoy these nostalgia concerts; hopefully it wasn’t painfully expensive or she was two hours late. Enjoying a 65-year-old in lingerie, simulate an orgy sounds more like a mental issue or pornhub category, but whatever lights you up, Madonna has put out some great music in her timeAnd DJ Rockstar Aaron concludes:
It feels some Madonna "fans" of a certain age complaining haven't been to many shows in twenty years or they are the ones who go to a movie that starts at 8 p.m., then karens about twenty minutes of previews. Not personally a Madonna fan, but love shows and it was a good show. Touring shows are on timelines; unless there's a production issue artists aren't going on when they feel like it.Did you see the Madonna show? What did you think? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
Denver has never been a supporter of pop music. Book the stepcousin's brother of Phish or Grateful Dead to headline Red Rocks and it will sell out; nobody will complain about the "in-house" scheduled time they go on.