Rebelution Headlines Reggae on the Rocks 2020

Rebelution will headline Reggae on the Rocks.

Reggae on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre next summer for its 32nd anniversary.

Rebelution, which started as a cover band in 2004 and now tours the world playing original songs, will once again headline the festival both nights.

On Saturday, August 22, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, the Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle and Judge Roughneck will open. Openers on Sunday, August 23 include Steel Pulse, Third World, the Green, Michael Rose, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle and Judge Roughneck.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, at Live Nation or AXS websites and by phone at 888-929-7849.