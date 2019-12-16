 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Rebelution will headline Reggae on the Rocks.EXPAND
Rebelution will headline Reggae on the Rocks.
Gus Black

Rebelution Headlines Reggae on the Rocks 2020

Kyle Harris | December 16, 2019 | 3:37pm
AA

Reggae on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre next summer for its 32nd anniversary.

Rebelution, which started as a cover band in 2004 and now tours the world playing original songs, will once again headline the festival both nights.

On Saturday, August 22, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, the Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle and Judge Roughneck will open. Openers on Sunday, August 23 include Steel Pulse, Third World, the Green, Michael Rose, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle and Judge Roughneck.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, at Live Nation or AXS websites and by phone at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >