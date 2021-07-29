Six Things to Know About Red Rocks Amphitheatre's New Roof

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
The renovation, which started last fall, is part of the Elevate Denver ten-year bond program, designed to enhance the City and County of Denver through critical infrastructure improvements. The new roof provides more protection from the weather, holds more weight for lighting and other equipment and offers a safer structure for riggers.
“It hasn’t been lost on our design and construction team that the greatest bands, musicians and performers around the world want to perform at this famous venue. We just happen to be ‘performing’ as construction specialists,” explains Kyle Casinelli, project manager for the roof installation on behalf of GH Phipps, in a statement. “The new roof will provide a much more safe platform for stagehands and riggers while providing greater access and more space for more lights, camera and sound via a cable-mesh system. It’s almost as if the stagehands will be able to walk-on-air, while greatly enhancing an already incredible entertainment experience.”
Some interesting facts about the new roof:
On the Grid
The new roof includes the installation of IA Stage’s SkyDeck tension-wire grid. The grid keeps lighting and audio gear from falling on performers while giving crews maximum flexibility so each tour can install its unique lighting and sound setup. The rigging will be a model for other venues in the future.
Site-Specific
In order to fit in with the amphitheater's outdoorsy atmosphere, the new roof includes organic shapes and natural materials like Douglas fir. Also in the mix: concrete and weathered, dark-brown, pre-patinated copper. The roof's unobtrusive size blends into the scenery yet sacrifices nothing in terms of functionality. With heavy timber on structural steel, the design is both modern and historical.
A Big Boost
With touring shows increasing their production over the years, the old roof prevented many acts from bringing their entire set design to Red Rocks. The new roof provides five times the rigging capacity, allowing more bands to bring it all to the venue. The original structure could support roughly 36,000 pounds of rigging equipment. The new structure holds 150,000 pounds.
Easy Setup
A quality roof isn't just able to support gear; it's also built to make it easier for crews to do their jobs. A set of gas-piston-assisted hinged panels, located upstage right, open like double doors, allowing stagehands to bring equipment up through the roughly 5 x 8-foot opening in the grid.
Light as a Feather
While the roof is strong enough to hold massive rigging, it still appears weightless, with supporting columns tapering from bottom to top. Avoiding an industrial aesthetic, the design is unobtrusive and virtually invisible to the crowd.
Weatherproof
The roof decking is subjected to both the downward and upward forces of snow and wind, requiring a system designed to resist stresses in two directions. With high winds blasting the venue, the building code required the wood decking of the roof to span ten feet.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.