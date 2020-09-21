 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Fans at a Lotus show at Red Rocks.
Fans at a Lotus show at Red Rocks.
Ken Hamblin

Tiesto, Fitz and the Tantrums, Billy Strings and Lotus Wrap Up Red Rocks 2020

Kyle Harris | September 21, 2020 | 11:21am
AA

This has been the oddest summer season at Red Rocks — and for live music in general — in memory. The concert calendar was decimated by COVID-19, with major tours cancelled and most local showed curtailed because of public-health guidelines that limit audience size.

In recent weeks, the Colorado Symphony, Nathaniel Rateliff and Gasoline Lollipops have all played intimate  gigs at Red Rocks for audiences of just 175 fans. Big Head Todd & the Monsters joins in on the action with a one-night performance on Tuesday, September 22.

Starting September 29, Red Rocks will be shut down for the installation of a new stage roof, while Arts & Venues closes its other venues and furloughs staff either temporarily through early next year or for an indeterminate amount of time.

But before the venue closes, it's hosting one last week of big-name acts: Tiesto will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24; Fitz and the Tantrums at 7 p.m. Friday, September 25; Billy Strings at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 26: and Lotus at 7 p.m. Sunday, September 27. These shows will each have a maximum in-person capacity of 175 people as well as an online option.

While larger capacity events are now being tested by the NFL, there's no telling what size audiences will be allowed at Red Rocks in 2021, but sort of show is likely to go on. And in the meantime....

“This is a great opportunity for fans everywhere to check out the magic of Red Rocks,” says Tad
Bowman, the venue manager, in a statement regarding these last shows of September. “This is some fun variety, and then we’ll get to our off-season maintenance and look forward to a busy 2021.”

In-venue tickets for the shows will be available through AXS; for more information about streaming options, go to the Red Rocks website or nugs.net.  

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

