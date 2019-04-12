Red Rocks Season Begins This Weekend! Here's Every Concert in April

Coming off of an early April blizzard, it's hard to imagine that Red Rocks season is finally upon us. But it is. And it starts this weekend with a show from Flatbush Zombies and Joey Bada$$. The rest of the week is hip-hop heavy and 420 friendly (well, not legally). And rock fans, reggae lovers, the EDM set and even Christians all have plenty to look forward to this month. Here's a list of every Red Rocks concert happening in April.

Flatbush Zombies and Joey Bada$$

April 13

The Beast Coast hip-hop movement will be taking over Red Rocks, when the Brooklyn-born group Flatbush Zombies and Joey Bada$$, one of the founders of Pro Era, co-headline the venue with the Underachievers, Kirk Knight and Nyck Caution. Expect an evening of heavy East Coast hip-hop, with no shortage of political takes and waxing about psychedelics.

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube

April 18

Nothing screams 420 like Snoop Dogg's annual concert in Denver. This year, the heavy-puffing rapper's playing a couple days early and sharing the stage with co-headliner Ice Cube, who shocked the world with straight talk about gang life and police brutality in N.W.A., paving the way for decades of gangsta rap. In the middle of it all, he started acting, launching his career with Boyz in the Hood. Expect a skunky night of hip-hop (and no, we're not talking about the actual skunks that some fans reported seeing at the venue in droves last year).

420 Eve on the Rocks With 311 and Method Man & Redman

April 19

The rockers in 311 and Wu Tang Collective members Method Man & Redman will be headlining one of the smokiest lineups of the year, when 420 Eve on the Rocks lights up the Rocks, with support from the Green, Dizzy Wright and Jesse Royal.

Stick Figure

April 20

Everyone celebrates differently, but for music-loving potheads, 420 on the Rocks has become an annual tradition. This year, the reggae act Stick Figure will headline the concert. Nick Swardson will host, and Pepper, Steel Pulse, the Movement and Iya Terra will open.

EXPAND The Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 1, 2018. Brandon Thrift

Easter Sunrise Service

April 21

Our annual cannabis holiday week gives people plenty to repent for and perhaps even a few ecstatic religious experiences that bring them back to God. So it makes this year's Easter Sunrise Service, the day after 420, perfectly timed. Show up at the rocks starting at 4:30 a.m. Pre-worship music starts at 5:30 and the service itself begins at 6 and ends around 7:30 a.m. The event, hosted by the Colorado Council of Churches, is a Denver tradition that started 72 years ago. Reverend Quirino Cornejo will deliver the sermon, and Heatherlyn Music, Dr. J. Arturo Gonzalez and the Jubilate! Sacred Singers will offer up their music.

Pardon My French Featuring DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa, and Mercer

April 26

Forget the club. Denver's premiere place for electronic music is Red Rocks. Enjoy DJ Snake's heavy EDM sound, a back-to-back set with Tchami and Malla, and music from Mercer.

Lotus

April 27

Lotus plays head-bopping music at the intersection of instrumental jamming and electronica – one of Colorado's favorite hybrid genres. Expect a flashy light show and the kind of music designed to trip to – the stuff made for winding through elevated dreams or happy-go-lucky hallucinations. The electro-funk act Ghostland Observatory will open.

1975

April 30

The indie-rock band the 1975 will take over the amphitheater as part of its North American tour, a celebration of the group's album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Pale Wave and No Rome will offer support.

For more information and tickets to these concerts, go to the Red Rocks website.