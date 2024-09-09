 Red Rocks King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Show Lives Up to the Hype | Westword
Review: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Lives Up to the Hype at Red Rocks

King Gizzard left fans mind-blown and mystified at Red Rocks, where the prolific band is performing three concerts in two days.
September 9, 2024
King Gizzard places a strong emphasis on visual art, often collaborating with artists for their album covers and music videos
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Since forming in 2010, the Australian band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard has accumulated a massive following of frenzied fans who entered the "Gizzverse" and were never the same. Talk to a few fans, and you'll find that even with the band's extensive touring and prolific material, they can never get enough.

When there's such a near-religious zeal surrounding a band, people on the outside looking in can't help but be skeptical. But as King Gizzard proved at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 8, the hype is completely justified.
click to enlarge king gizzard performing at red rocks
The members founded their own record label, Flightless Records, to release their music and support other artists.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
The band was there for the first of three shows in two days; on September 9, King Gizzard will stage two concerts at the iconic venue, as it did last year, when Phish's Trey Anastasio was seen beaming in the audience. And, as at past King Gizzard shows at Red Rocks, fans lined up hours before showtime to ensure a good seat.

By the time the opener, Geese, took the stage the first night, the venue was filled to the brim; latecomers were desperately searching for standing room in the planters after fruitlessly climbing through the rows, all lined with concert-goers decked out in King Gizzard merch. Those who wanted merch, meanwhile, had their own hurdle to leap: a line that snaked halfway down the stairs.
click to enlarge audience at red rocks amphitheatre
King Gizzard is performing three shows in two nights at Red Rocks.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

But no line was to be seen during the show itself: All eyes were glued to the stage as King Gizzard kicked off its set with "Daily Blues." The seven-piece band demonstrated a wealth of influences throughout the evening, moving from bluesy riffs to prog and psychedelic rock, with a dash of metal thrown in for good measure. "It's like we're going from blues to ZZ Top to jam and now metal," my friend, wide-eyed, said to me in the middle of the show. She had seen the band before, but the breadth still surprised her: Almost all of King Gizzard's albums lean into varied genres, yet seeing it translated live is whole other thing.
click to enlarge king gizzard performing at red rocks
They have a dedicated fan base and often engage with fans through social media and special releases
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
After starting off with the blues, King Gizzard dove into punk with "Elbow," the first song off of its first full-length album that hadn't been played live since 2018, before hypnotizing with "The River," off its 2015 album, Quarters!, and following up with heavier blues-rock in "Le Risque," from the band's latest album, Flight b741. Michael Cavanaugh strutted through the audience before handing the mic to a fan, who screamed the lyric, "Let's ride!!"

Jay Weinberg, best known for playing drums with Slipknot for a decade until 2023, sat in on the kit for that jam and the next, a dive into prog rock with "Gila Monster."
click to enlarge king gizzard performing at red rocks
They sometimes perform under different names or personas, adding to their mystique.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
"We love coming here; everyone's so nice all the time," frontman Stu Mackenzie told the crowd ahead of the song, before the venue descended into madness.

The entire show — which included the tour debut of "Stressin'" as well as "Gondii," "Chang'e," "Extinction" and "Am I in Heaven?" — was an uninhibited display of rock-and-roll energy replete with complex music theory that's worth a book on its own. There were indie influences without the pretension, psychedelic jams without the wayward meandering, and pure, unadulterated punk. It was refreshing to see at a venue such as Red Rocks, where jam bands can tend to reign supreme.

But it looks like there's a new ruler on the rocks, and King Gizzard is deserving of its crown.
click to enlarge
Fans take it all in at Red Rocks during King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Rock music has reached new heights with this group, and King Gizzard will be riding that high into its next two shows at Red Rocks. As the band sings in "Le Risque": Adrenaline, my dearest friend / It's you and me until the end.

See more photos from the show below:
click to enlarge
Geese was formed in 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Emily Green, guitarist, takes it all in.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Fans packed Red Rocks early.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Fans brought signs to show support.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge king gizzard performing at red rocks
Flight b741 is King Gizzard's 26th studio album, released in August this year.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge king gizzard performing at red rocks
Flight b741 is King Gizzard's most collaborative effort to date, with all members contributing equally.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge king gizzard performing at red rocks
For Flight b741, they didn’t use guitar pedals and recorded on secondhand amps.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge king gizzard performing at red rocks
They have released music in innovative ways, such as surprise album drops and limited-edition formats.
Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
