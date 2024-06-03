Your Red Rocks Parking Guide: Map, Pricing, Tips and More

Brian Kitts, director of marketing and communications for Denver Arts & Venues, notes that the parking challenges come with the territory of Red Rocks. "It's a unique venue," he says, "and parking is what it is. We’re never going to be able to change the structure of the park, because it’s a National Historic Landmark."
While the trek into the historic venue is a part of the Red Rocks experience, Kitts notes that you can avoid a longer walk by carpooling and arriving early to snag a parking spot in one of the closer lots.
But even if you don't catch a spot in the coveted north lots, you still get to reminisce on a killer show with friends as you walk down to the Lower South Lot after a concert. Wherever you park, you're still going to have an unforgettable time.
Here's what to know about parking at Red Rocks Amphitheatre:
Red Rocks Parking Map
Finding Parking at Red RocksYou can access Red Rocks' five parking lots via four entrances, with two off of West Highway 93 and two off of South Highway 74. From those four entrances, you can get to any of the open lots, but you can find more information on which entrance is closest to a certain lot below.
On concert days, the park will close to visitors at 2 p.m. and reopen two hours before showtime. We suggest you get there then to get the prime spots.
Red Rocks Upper LotsThere are two upper lots — one on the north side and one on the south side.
The Upper North Lot provides the shortest walk to the amphitheater, and can be accessed best via Entrance One off Highway 93. The Upper North Lot has stairs that lead to the venue's top entrance at Creation Rock, where you'll find vendors, the Visitors Center and merch. If your seats are lower, you can also take a ramp on the east side of the lot that goes down to a row-one entrance.
Note that the Upper North Lot can fill up as early as an hour or more before showtime, and the Top Circle Lot just above it is restricted to accessible parking and drop-off only.
The Upper South Lot is most easily accessed via Entrance Four off Highway 74. There's still ample walking for those who park in the Upper South Lot: You will enter the venue through a ramp that goes up the side of Ship Rock and puts you on a paved path past merch and bathrooms and into the first rows of the amphitheater.
If there is a long line forming to enter the venue from the Upper South Lot — this will happen at sold-out shows — take a short walk to the stair entrance that's found next to the Funicular Trail on Trading Post Road, next to the Lower North Lot.
The Upper South Lot also has a designated section for ADA parking, and there is an accessibility shuttle for those seated in rows one to 36 needing assistance.
Red Rocks Lower LotsIf you are known to run fashionably late, you might want to consider pairing some comfortable walking shoes with your outfit. After the upper lots fill, cars will be directed to the lower lots, or you can find parking along the roads themselves. Either way, you're in for an uphill walk.
The Lower North Lot is closest to the Funicular Trail, which can take you to the Upper North Lot if you have higher-placed seats and want to enter by the Visitors Center. The closest way in is the stair entrance next to the Funicular Trail, which will take you to a row-one entrance at stage right. The Lower North Lot is most easily accessed from Entrance One off Highway 93.
There are two Lower South lots, separated by Red Rocks Park Road, just south of the Trading Post, and visitors should expect a rather long uphill walk, which can take anywhere from fifteen to thirty minutes (or longer) depending on your speed and altitude adjustment. You have your choice of which entrance you want to walk to, but the closest is at the Upper South Lot.
The Temptation of TaxisIf you're not used to the altitude or are just not up for a hike, taking one of the taxis found near the Trading Post can be enticing. The taxis will drop you off at the Top Circle Lot, but just know you'll be paying a pretty penny. Be sure you clarify the price with the driver beforehand.
Parking Along Roads at Red RocksKitts says updates during the 2023/2024 season have made parking in lots more accessible, but there is always the option of parking alongside one of the roads that snake around the park. If you have a smartphone, drop a pin where you park if you're worried about forgetting where your spot is.
Concerts end after sunset, and there is no lighting along many of the roads, so be wary of cars on your walk down.
Red Rocks Pickup and Drop-offRed Rocks has designated four spots for drop-off, whether that's by a friend or a rideshare: the Upper South Lot, Top Circle Lot (located above the Upper North Lot), Trading Post or the East Stairs.
The Trading Post is located at the intersection of Ship Rock Road and Trading Post Road, and is the preferred drop-off point for rideshare.
Using a Rideshare at Red RocksBecause wireless service at Red Rocks can be spotty, we suggest scheduling your preferred rideshare in advance.
Pick-up for rideshare users can only be found at the second Lower South Lot.