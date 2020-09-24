 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The September 15 Nathaniel Rateliff concert at Red Rocks was an intimate affair.EXPAND
The September 15 Nathaniel Rateliff concert at Red Rocks was an intimate affair.
Aaron Thackeray

Nathaniel Rateliff and Colorado Symphony Set Red Rocks Records in 2020

Kyle Harris | September 24, 2020 | 6:49am
AA

While Red Rocks Amphitheatre's normal season was butchered by the pandemic, the venue still managed to set some records in 2020.

Nathaniel Rateliff, who has announced yet another live-streamed show at the legendary venue on September 30, made Red Rocks history in 2020, playing more shows there in one season than any other solo performer, says Brian Kitts, a Denver Arts & Venues spokesperson.

But the Colorado Symphony will go down in the books as the musical outfit with the most Red Rock shows in any single season, though the musicians in those shows varied.

Related Stories

This is also the first season in venue history with a 100 percent sellout record, Kitts says. The Tiesto, Fitz and the Tantrums and Lotus shows this week each sold out in under thirty seconds.

Of course, Kitts points out, with a 175-capacity crowd — some of the smallest audiences Red Rocks has seen since its earliest days — those records weren't exactly hard to break.

Thanks to Megan Thee Stallion, Red Rocks also made the cover of Time's 100 Most Influential People of the Year edition.

And there's more good news — amid so much wretched news. When it shuts down at the end of this month, Red Rocks will get a much-needed new roof over its stage. Arts & Venues head Ginger White promises that it will allow Red Rocks to bring in even bigger concerts, with more robust productions than would have been possible to host in the past.

Even after five in-person Red Rocks concerts earlier this month, as well as a few others that were live-streamed, Rateliff is excited about the season-closing performance celebrating his solo album And It's Still Alright.

Marijuana Deals Near You

"This is our way of sharing the show with everyone around the world," he says of the September 30 event. "We worked as hard as ever to put this show together, and we don’t know when we will be able to get back out there. Whether you're on stage or in the audience, Red Rocks is certainly the best place in the world to play.”

The live-streamed concert is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, and costs $15 plus fees to watch; tickets are available through Seated.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.