Red Rocks Reopens: Fitness Classes, New Website, Few Concerts

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre has quietly reopened to visitors after being closed during the COVID-19 shutdown. On June 30, Denver Arts & Venues announced the venue's summer 2020 "retuning," complete with a spiffy new website and pandemic-friendly fitness classes.

All this comes as COVID-19 rates rise in Colorado and hit record highs nationwide. And it also comes with few concerts.

Visit the revamped Red Rocks website, however, and you might still be wowed by the fresh online content. There are band interviews with Greensky Bluegrass and STS9, and videos of path-side performances from the likes of AJR, Big Wild and Caroline Rose called the Trail Mix series. There are even archival concerts from Vampire Weekend, Soccer Mommy and Thundercat.

But it's also stunning to see how many of the summer concerts have now been canceled. Every July show has been scrapped or postponed; same with August, except for the August 11 Wilco and Sleater-Kinney concert that's still on the schedule (but it's likely to be pushed back or canceled, too).

According to the site, most September shows are still on, but bigwigs in the music industry say that it's unlikely that large concerts and tours will take place at all before 2020 ends, even if small-scale, stripped-back outdoor gigs are currently allowed, and some Denver clubs are booking shows for very small audiences.

Governor Jared Polis has said numerous times that large-scale events and concerts will not return until there is a cure, a vaccine or sufficient herd immunity to COVID-19, though 175-person outdoor shows and events are currently allowed; indoor events are limited to no more than fifty people.

All this means that the biggest organized events at Red Rocks right now are fitness classes like Yoga on the Rocks, which will run Fridays through Sundays July 10 through August 30; the Quarantine 15 Fitness Challenge, set for 10 a.m. Saturdays with Fitness in the City; and SnowShape, a four-week winter fitness series running September through October, to help Coloradans prepare for the 2020-2021 ski season. Tickets for all of these go on sale July 1 at the Red Rocks website.

And if you'd just like to go experience Red Rocks on your own, the park is now open. Get the details here.