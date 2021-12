Billboard Names Red Rocks Amphitheatre World’s Most-Attended Venue in 2021

magazine named Red Rocks Amphitheatre , which celebrated its eightieth anniversary this year, as the most-attended concert venue of any size, anywhere in the world, in 2021. The venue also broke its own season record by hosting 233 ticketed paid events, including 177 concerts, twenty yoga and fitness programs and 36 movies in the Film on the Rocks series.The Red Rocks 2021 concert season began in April with Lotus and ended in November with Playboi Carti. The iconic venue's previous record for shows per season was in 2019, with 168 concerts. While a handful of concerts at the 9,500-seat venue held reduced-capacity audiences of 175 people in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, Red Rocks ramped back up to full capacity last June is reporting gross ticket revenue of more than $60 million on 134 concerts because of reporting-date cutoffs and promoter policy. Gross reported ticket sales are received by the show promoter — not the venue — and do not account for show expenses such as venue rental, labor, payments to artists or other costs. Eventual revenues to Red Rocks are used to maintain and enhance the venues upheld by Denver Arts & Venues , the city agency that operates Red Rocks and provides support for arts and cultural programs.“It’s been an absolute whirlwind, and extremely gratifying, getting from a year that devastated so many in our industry to our own record-breaking season,” says Ginger White, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues, in a statement. “We’re proud to play a part in Denver’s economic and cultural recovery by providing so many Colorado residents and visitors a place to gather for the joyous return of live music.”Red Rocks venue director Tad Bowman said in a statement, "A Red Rocks season like this is a tribute to dedicated artists, promoters, staff and fans. Red Rocks is a special place, and every person who steps on stage, serves a drink, greets a customer or buys a ticket owns a piece of this success.”Here's a look at the Red Rocks concerts announced for 2022 so far:Friday January 28Thursday, April 14Friday, April 15Saturday, April 16Wednesday, April 20Friday, April 22Sunday, April 24Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29Saturday, April 30Tuesday, May 3, and Wednesday, May 4Thursday, May 5Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7Monday, May 9Saturday, May 14Monday, May 16Thursday, May 26Sunday, May 29Wednesday, June 1, 8 p.m. and Thursday, June 2Saturday, June 4Friday, Jun 10Saturday, June 11Sunday, June 12Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15Thursday, June 16Monday, June 20Tuesday, June 21Wednesday, June 22Thursday, June 30Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12Thursday July 21, and Friday, July 22Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28Wednesday, Aug. 17Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10Thursday, September 15Monday, Oct. 10, and Tuesday, Oct. 11Saturday, October 22