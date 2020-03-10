 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Remus Tucker Went on a Songwriting Retreat; He Fought Off a Bear
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Remus Tucker Went on a Songwriting Retreat; He Fought Off a Bear

Karl Christian Krumpholz | March 10, 2020 | 6:36am
Remus Tucker of the Remus Tucker Band: “I was living off-grid in the high Rockies, writing songs for the band’s second album. Early one morning, my two Labs started carrying on something fierce. I looked out the window and saw a 300-pound bear looking in. I started hollering, shooing the bear, but it got only twenty feet away before coming back.

“Well, I had enough of that, and grabbed a large Bowie knife. I ran out of the cabin toward the bear. Since I’d just woken up, I was near naked, with my hair all wild and unkempt. To the poor bear, I must have looked like a crazed spirit from the darkest reaches of hell. The bear had a look of horror. It turned and ran away at full speed. As I walked back to the cabin, I realized there was a rifle, a pistol and other objects of mayhem at hand, but I foolishly only chose the knife. The moral: Think before you run, half naked, after a bigger bear than you, for even a true mountain man can become a snack.”

The Remus Tucker Band just signed to SGNB Records and has new music on the horizon.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

