Retrofette's Confetti Cannon Crisis

Sean Culliton: “This story begins in a Walmart — a very special one. Why? Because this was the first Walmart that I had graced in two years. It was just before a music video shoot, so I was sporting my dapper white Retrofette turtleneck. I was on the hunt for just one thing, and a lot of it: confetti cannons. ‘This should do the trick,’ I thought to myself, grabbing all of the cannons the store had in stock. Little did I know, these fun-propelling constructions of joy would, in the end, rain down trouble on me and the band.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“I took the confetti cannons to the shoot for our new single, ‘A House.’ They were the one thing I had to pick up, and I was feeling really good about my score. When the time came to launch the paper flakes of delight, the cannons fired into the air. They were louder and more powerful than we expected, causing everyone to flinch in fear. On the second take, we were all more prepared for the blasts, but then couldn’t keep a straight face. It ended up taking us four tries to film the confetti cannon scene, and we will never see confetti the same again.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

To see what all the fuss was about, watch the video for “A House” on YouTube. Retrofette will be at Ophelia’s on October 25.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.