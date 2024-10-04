 Review: Jeff Lynne's ELO Plays Denver for the Last Time | Westword
Review: Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra Plays Denver for the Last Time

Jeff Lynne brought a set of hits to Ball Arena on his final tour.
October 4, 2024
Jeff Lynne opened ELO's set with "One More Time" off the bands 2019 album "From Out of Nowhere."
Jeff Lynne opened ELO's set with "One More Time" off the bands 2019 album "From Out of Nowhere." Evan Semon
Seventy-six-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Jeff Lynne brought his unique brand of pop rock to Ball Arena on October 2, and for ninety minutes delivered hit after hit.

At the outset of the 27-city Over and Out Tour, Lynne announced this would be the final chance to see him with ELO, the rebrand of the 1970s group he formed as Electric Light Orchestra. Lynne is the only remaining original member.

And there is no question he is the leader of the band. Throughout the show, Lynne acted as conductor, positioning himself front and center, where he remained the entire show.

ELO has released fifteen albums over the decades. Even with all that material, somehow the band found a way to pick twenty songs to build a set list, which included "Evil Woman," "Do Ya" and "Showdown." The night ended with the long-awaited fan favorite, "Mr. Blue Sky."

See photos from Jeff Lynne and ELO's final Denver show below:
click to enlarge Jeff Lynne performing at Ball Arena in Denver
Jeff Lynne with his signature "black beauty" Les Paul.
Evan Semon
click to enlarge Jeff Lynne performing at Ball Arena in Denver
Longtime frontman for ELO Jeff Lynne gives a thumbs-up to the crowd at Ball Arena.
Evan Semon
click to enlarge
The signature Electric Light Orchestra space ship landed on stage to start the show.
Evan Semon
click to enlarge
Electric Light Orchestra's October 2, 2024, stop at Ball Arena in Denver.
Evan Semon
click to enlarge
A capacity crowd at Ball Arena to catch ELO for what may have been the last time.
Evan Semon
click to enlarge
Fans waved and screamed to welcome Electric Light Orchestra to Ball Arena.
Evan Semon
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
