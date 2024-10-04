Review: Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra Plays Denver for the Last Time

Seventy-six-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Jeff Lynne brought his unique brand of pop rock to Ball Arena on October 2, and for ninety minutes delivered hit after hit.
At the outset of the 27-city Over and Out Tour, Lynne announced this would be the final chance to see him with ELO, the rebrand of the 1970s group he formed as Electric Light Orchestra. Lynne is the only remaining original member.
And there is no question he is the leader of the band. Throughout the show, Lynne acted as conductor, positioning himself front and center, where he remained the entire show.
ELO has released fifteen albums over the decades. Even with all that material, somehow the band found a way to pick twenty songs to build a set list, which included "Evil Woman," "Do Ya" and "Showdown." The night ended with the long-awaited fan favorite, "Mr. Blue Sky."
