Rob Drabkin Summons Bob Ross in "Let Out the Love"

Those who love Bob Ross — the laid-back artist with the trademark bushy hair and mustache who taught painting on public television in the ’80s — will find Rob Drabkin's new music video for "Let Out the Love" artfully irresistible.

The singer-songwriter's manager came up with the idea for the music video even before there was a song to go with it. Drabkin, who grew up watching PBS and Ross and has a definite resemblance to the artist, bit on the idea. He set out to write a track with Shep Goodman and Aaron Accetta that would work with the concept.

The song is about people helping one another get through difficult times by simply spreading love.

The video shows Drabkin painting a sky on a canvas, which he says took quite a bit of practice to get down.

“We would commission these paintings, and I taught myself to paint for a month. It was my job to re-create the painting,” Drabkin explains.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

A painter came on set and coached him, even occasionally standing in as a body double.

Drabkin's songs are notoriously positive. His friends often tease him for not having any sad songs. But for him, spreading positivity is a major part of why he makes music. That’s why he channels Ross, who is remembered as being unrelentingly upbeat and kind.

“We just wanted to have an uplifting song,” Drabkin says.

"Let Out the Love" is available on all streaming platforms. For more information, go to Rob Drabkin's website.